Medable Launches Innovation Evidence Workshop – First Collaboration To Bring Leaders Together on DCT Impact, Adoption, and Best Practices

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medable, the leading provider of AI-powered clinical trial technology, today announced its Innovation Evidence Workshop series, developed in collaboration with and facilitated by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD). Leaders from 20 pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research organizations (CROs) participated in the inaugural invitation-only workshop held on November 19 in Boston, MA. Programming featured representatives from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, global pharmaceutical companies, leading contract research organizations (CROs), Harvard MRCT, Tufts CSDD, and Medable.

“We have the evidence and the tools and frameworks, and participants have voiced their preferences. It is now up to us to operationalize these technologies and to continue measuring their impact, optimizing as we go. Meetings like the Innovation Evidence Workshop can help organizations discuss and accelerate thoughtful implementation of available technologies,” said Dr. Pamela Tenaerts, Chief Medical Officer at Medable and founding member of the Partnership for Advancing Clinical Trials (PACT) Consortium.

New data presented from Tufts CSDD and the PACT Consortium included enrollment durations from DCT-enabled clinical trials that are up to 40% shorter; measurable improvement in participant access, convenience and satisfaction; and investigative sites that are significantly more productive, enrolling up to 3x the number of participants with DCT technologies.

“During the past several years the body of empirical data has been steadily growing,” said Ken Getz, Executive Director at Tufts CSDD. “We now have compelling evidence that we’re unveiling and discussing in these workshops demonstrating more widespread use and positive impact from decentralized and direct-to-patient clinical trial components and the need for fit-for-purpose deployments.”

Innovation Evidence workshops aim to give senior industry leaders a unique opportunity to actively review and substantively discuss new data and insights around DCT technology adoption and its impact on clinical trial performance in a small group, closed-door setting.

“Research leaders rarely get the chance to gather and collaborate,” said Dr. Barbara Bierer, Faculty Director of the Multi-Regional Clinical Trial Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard (MRCT Center). “We meet only at major conferences centered on accomplishments and not on the biggest obstacles we face. At this workshop, we formed the partnerships required to move the field forward. It was a refreshing, valuable change.”

For more information about and to receive an invitation to participate in an upcoming Innovation Evidence Workshop, please contact pamela.tenaerts@medable.com.

About Tufts CSDD

Tufts CSDD is an independent, academic, nonprofit research center within the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts. We are a multidisciplinary, globally-focused team dedicated to optimizing drug development performance and efficiency through robust, data-driven assessments, analysis and insight. For more information, visit csdd.tufts.edu/.

About Medable

Medable’s AI-powered clinical trials platform enhances speed, scale, and patient access in clinical research, accelerating medicines for thousands of conditions without treatment or cure. Awarded Best Digital Health Solution by the Galien Foundation, Medable’s platform has been deployed in nearly 400 trials in 70 countries and 120 languages, serving more than one million patients globally. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and was listed for the second year in a row on the Inc. 5000 in 2024.