MIT Lincoln Laboratory Enhances Experiment Execution by Extending Eyelit’s MES Deployment Through Its Advanced SWR Module

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyelit Technologies (Eyelit), a leader in optimized planning, scheduling, and execution systems for manufacturers, today announced that MIT Lincoln Laboratory has implemented Eyelit’s enhanced Special Work Request (SWR) functionality as part of its continued rollout of Eyelit’s Manufacturing Execution Software (MES) solution. The implementation enables advanced experiment management capabilities through Eyelit’s latest 8.1 software release, including the new SWR and Inhibitions/Dedications modules.

The improvements empower engineers at MIT Lincoln Laboratory to more effectively design, manage, and execute process and work-in-process-centric experiments without impacting primary production lines. Eyelit’s drag-and-drop interface allows users to quickly create deviations, insert process instructions, apply holds, and override variables or recipes, streamlining experimentation and innovation at the shop floor level.

Eyelit’s Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Solution Suite was chosen for its ability to support complex experimentation workflows while maintaining control, traceability, and production integrity. The platform’s intuitive user experience improves engineering engagement by reducing complexity and enabling greater autonomy in modifying routings and applying experimental conditions.

“Eyelit’s recent enhancements to their SWR module have been a key enabler for our continued rollout of Eyelit’s functionality throughout our facility. Our engineers appreciate the simplicity of the user interface, which has been designed to be very task-oriented, allowing them to focus on their experiments and improve overall execution,” said Dan Pulver, Microelectronics Lab Manager at MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

“MIT Lincoln Laboratory operates at the forefront of scientific and technological innovation, and we’re proud to support that mission with our latest Experiment Management capabilities,” said Joe Bellini, CEO of Eyelit Technologies. “By enhancing the SWR in our 8.1 release, we’re enabling engineers to execute complex experiments with speed and precision, without disrupting production. This is exactly the type of agility and control our platform was built to deliver.”

About Eyelit Technologies

Eyelit Technologies is a leading provider of integrated software solutions that optimize factory and multi-factory productivity across industries such as semiconductor, automotive, medical device, electronics, and aerospace & defense. Its AI-powered suite of planning, scheduling, and execution solutions enables businesses to improve production processes, enhance asset utilization, and streamline scheduling. Eyelit Technologies empowers organizations to drive profitable growth, reduce costs, improve delivery performance, and gain greater visibility, improved decision support, and decision execution.

Expanding on this foundation, Eyelit’s purpose-built, industry-specific solutions extend the capabilities of existing platforms to optimize decision-making across supply chain, planning, and execution. These tailored solutions improve outcomes by addressing critical elements such as orders, quality, assets, materials, labor, and suppliers. To learn more, visit: https://eyelit.ai

About MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratory researches and develops advanced technologies to meet critical national security needs. What sets us apart from many national research and development laboratories is an emphasis on building operational prototypes of the systems we design. Learn more at ll.mit.edu.