Stratasys Digital Anatomy™ Technology Powers First 3D-Printed Eyelid Surgery Training Models in Europe

MINNETONKA, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced that Austrian medical training and innovation company, Addion GmbH, together with Eyecer.at Gmbh, has adopted a Stratasys Digital Anatomy™ Solution to create Europe’s first 3D-printed anatomical eye models for eyelid surgery training. The solution, already implemented by the Anatomical Institute of the University of Innsbruck, enables surgeons and medical students to practice delicate procedures with exceptional accuracy and realism, supporting better outcomes for both patients and trainees.

Using Stratasys’ PolyJet™ 3D printing technology, Addion can reproduce the intricate anatomy of the human eye and surrounding tissues—including skin, muscle, and fat layers—with lifelike precision. The technology also enables the simulation of rare or complex pathologies, giving trainees the opportunity to develop their skills across a broader range of real-world surgical scenarios, from reconstruction of injured or surgically impacted eyelids to elective procedures that improve patient aesthetics.

“We can now simulate rare and complex pathologies in a way that is ethical, reproducible, and remarkably realistic,” said Alexander Hechenberger, CEO and founder of Addion GmbH. “By eliminating the need for cadavers or animal models, medical institutions no longer require chilled facilities, while benefiting from safe, consistent, and cost-effective training, without sacrificing the quality of the model. The realism we achieve, you can see it, feel it, and scale it anywhere in the world with the same reliability, is democratizing surgical education, making it more accessible than ever.”

Addion’s use of Stratasys solutions pushes the boundaries of medical simulation even further. By incorporating dynamic features such as simulated blood flow within printed tissue, the company is helping surgeons experience the tactile and visual challenges of real procedures in a controlled, repeatable environment.

“Digital Anatomy additive manufacturing combines material science and medical insight to replicate the true behavior of human tissue,” said Erez Ben Zvi, VP Healthcare at Stratasys. “Addion’s work with the University of Innsbruck exemplifies how advanced simulation can improve both surgical performance and patient care—helping medical organizations train more efficiently, safely, and at scale.”

Stratasys’ Digital Anatomy Solution is trusted by hospitals, universities, and medical device manufacturers around the world to produce advanced 3D-printed models for training, patient education, device testing, and preoperative planning. By enabling ethical, consistent, and scalable training environments, it is helping healthcare institutions reduce costs, eliminate logistical barriers, and accelerate learning.

The Addion eyelid surgery models, along with other medical applications powered by Stratasys Digital Anatomy technology, will be featured live at Formnext, November 18–21 in Frankfurt (Hall 12.1, Booth D 121). Visitors are invited to join Stratasys experts for hands-on demonstrations and discussions about the future of medical 3D printing.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys’ websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.