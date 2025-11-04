-

BlackSky Wins More Than $30 Million Multi-Year Contract to Integrate Gen-3 Tactical ISR Services into International Customer’s Secure Environment

Solution accelerates sovereign space-based intelligence capabilities, leveraging proven commercial technology for high-frequency, low-latency Gen-3 tasking and AI-enabled analytics

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) won a more than $30 million multi-year contract to integrate Gen-3 high-cadence tactical ISR services into a strategic international defense customer’s secure environment. The expanded solution will accelerate sovereign space-based intelligence capabilities by leveraging proven commercial technology for high-frequency, low-latency Gen-3 capabilities. The enhancements will enable BlackSky’s commercial high revisit constellation to operate seamlessly within the customer’s secure workflows, delivering a new level of fully secure and autonomous operations.

“BlackSky is partnering with customers to integrate advanced commercial space, software, and AI solutions that deliver real-time intelligence services into our customer's secure environments for 24/7 time-dominant missions”

“BlackSky is partnering with customers to integrate advanced commercial space, software, and AI solutions that deliver real-time intelligence services into our customer’s secure environments for 24/7 time-dominant missions,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “BlackSky is leveraging proven technology and an operational architecture for low-latency delivery of very-high resolution Gen-3 imagery and AI-enabled analytics at scale in cross-domain secure environments."

The very high-resolution of Gen-3 allows for enhanced AI-driven detection, identification and classification of a broad collection of vehicles, aircraft, vessels and other objects of tactical interest. These new capabilities and performance improvements offer customers a growing array of space-based intelligence applications for tactical ISR and strategic intelligence operations.

“Customers worldwide have recognized Gen-3's superior performance at a time when they are seeking to accelerate their sovereign space-based intelligence programs. More and more customers are turning to BlackSky and we are committed to getting customers there faster, leveraging our proprietary technology stack of AI and real-time software solutions and fully vertically integrated Gen-3 satellite manufacturing capabilities,” said O’Toole.

The company continues to expand the Gen-3 constellation through a regular cadence of launches. Every new Gen-3 satellite will expand capacity, increase revisit frequency and boost our customers’ ability to flexibly scale their operations to match the demands of real-time mission requirements.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors, including, without limitation, stock market conditions and our ability to complete the launch, could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication, and subsequent events and developments could cause our assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov.

