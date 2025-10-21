Lia Block Reunites with Her Father’s Iconic Hoonitruck at Willow Springs Reimagined

ROSAMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The legacy of the late Ken Block roared back to life on October 11th, 2025 at Willow Springs Reimagined, held at the historic Willow Springs International Raceway. One of the event’s most emotional highlights came when 19-year-old Lia Block took the wheel of her father’s legendary Hoonitruck—marking the first time the truck had been driven publicly since Ken’s passing in 2023.

Originally built by Ken Block, Hoonigan, and Detroit Speed over two years, the Hoonitruck is a 1977 Ford F-150 reimagined into a 914-horsepower drift machine. Powered by a twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 from Ford’s GT Le Mans program, it features all-wheel drive, a custom sequential gearbox, and hand-formed aluminum bodywork. The truck debuted in Gymkhana TEN and later conquered China’s Tianmen Mountain in Climbkhana TWO, earning global acclaim and over 75 million views across platforms.

The Hoonitruck’s return to the track was made possible by its current owner, Milton Verret, an Austin-based entrepreneur and Philanthropist of the Year 2016. A lifelong fan of Ken Block’s creative spirit, Verret purchased the Hoonitruck with the intention of preserving its legacy and creating opportunities to share it with the Block family and motorsport fans alike.

“It’s an honor to see this truck back where it belongs—on track, with Lia behind the wheel,” said Verret. “Ken’s creativity and passion inspired millions, and this moment is a celebration of that enduring legacy. I would like to thank Lia, Lucy, and the entire Block family for making this possible.”

Like her father, Lia Block has quickly established herself as one of motorsport’s brightest young talents. She began drifting at 14, won the 2023 American Rally Association O2WD Championship at just 17—the youngest in series history. She’s a Baja 1000 winner and has since gone on to compete in Extreme E, Nitrocross, and is part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy currently competing in F1 Academy. Her recent victories include a commanding win in Singapore and a P2 finish at Zandvoort. In 2025, she also returned to rallying with a standout performance - claiming victory in the L4WD class at the Boone Forest Rally.

“This means a lot to me and my family” said Lia Block. “Being able to drive the Hoonitruck means much more than just upholding a legacy. I have no doubt that my father would want to keep the spirit of this car alive for all that it stands for in the motorsport community.”

The Willow Springs Reimagined event celebrated a new era of the storied track under new ownership, honoring the innovation, heritage, and people who continue to push the boundaries of speed and storytelling.