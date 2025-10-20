IonQ Partners with Italy’s National Strategy for Quantum Technology; Co-Founds Q-Alliance to Jointly Create Quantum Hub

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum company, today announced its role as a founding member of Q-Alliance, an ambitious new initiative to establish a world-class quantum computing hub in Lombardy, Italy. Formed in alignment with Italy’s National Strategy for Quantum Technologies, Q-Alliance brings together public and private partners committed to building a future-forward quantum ecosystem.

The initiative – launched at the ComoLake2025 Digital Innovation Forum – combines the advanced quantum technology and expertise of IonQ with support from leading Italian scientific institutions and governmental stakeholders. Q-Alliance aims to accelerate breakthroughs in science, support Italy’s industrial transition, and ensure long-term digital sovereignty.

“IonQ enables a fantastic opportunity for Italy to lead a ‘Quantum Renaissance’ with the potential to transform not only the country but the EU,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “Through this landmark quantum collaboration, we intend to create quantum applications that can accelerate every segment of Italy's major industries – from defense to agriculture, automotive to healthcare. All areas of the Italian economy will benefit by leveraging IonQ's industry-leading quantum computing, quantum networking, and quantum sensing solutions.”

As a founding member of Q-Alliance, IonQ will contribute its leadership in gate-based, universal quantum computing and its expansive exclusive capabilities in quantum networking, security, and sensing. Q-Alliance will provide infrastructure to support research, entrepreneurship, and real-world quantum applications across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, materials science, logistics, and financial services.

The formation of Q-Alliance follows the announcement of Italy’s National Strategy for Quantum Technologies, a roadmap focused on:

Strengthening national quantum infrastructure

Advancing industrial applications

Developing quantum talent through education and training

Ensuring ethical and secure deployment of emerging technologies

Undersecretary Alessio Butti, who helped launch the strategy, highlighted Q-Alliance as “not only a technological milestone but also a model of open innovation and cooperation, a symbol of Italian leadership in the European quantum transition.”

Q-Alliance is designed as an open and inclusive ecosystem accessible to researchers, universities, and businesses. The initiative places a strong emphasis on cultivating next-generation quantum talent through scholarships, internships, and training programs. This collaboration builds on IonQ’s expansion across the U.K., Europe, Asia and other global markets – further solidifying its position as the world’s leading quantum company.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world’s leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world’s most complex problems. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world’s most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ’s advancements in quantum networking also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “accelerate,” “accelerating,” “advancing,” “aims,” “can,” “cultivating,” “developing,” “ensure,” “ensuring,” “strengthening,” “will,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ’s ability to deliver, and customers’ ability to generate value from IonQ’s offerings; IonQ’s ability to sell effectively to government entities and large enterprises; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, technical roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; and IonQ’s ability to effectively enter new markets. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent periodic financial report (10-Q or 10-K) filed by IonQ with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.