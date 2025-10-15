‘Warmer Together’: Moncler celebrates warmth and love, with legendary friends Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Over seven extraordinary decades of evolution and innovation, Moncler has become synonymous with warmth, embracing the elements, and year-round performance and style. It’s true the brand was born in the Alps in 1952 with a mission to protect climbers and mountain workers from the extreme cold, but for Moncler, warmth was never about the outside.

To manifest that essence, Moncler today unveils the new global statement, Warmer Together, bringing Al Pacino and Robert De Niro together for their first-ever shared campaign.

Warmer Together goes beyond words, it is the heartbeat of Moncler’s purpose. From the very beginning, the brand has known that true warmth is never only in the jackets we wear, it comes from within. It is the warmth of showing up, of looking out for one another, of staying close even in the coldest places. Moncler stands for more than protection from the elements; it stands for connection. Warmer Together is woven into every stitch, a quiet promise to bring people closer, to build bonds, and to remind us that warmth goes beyond insulation. Real warmth is never solitary, it is real when it is shared.

“For decades, Moncler has been associated with winter and puffer jackets, but I have always felt that Moncler is about something deeper: love and a sense of togetherness.

These values have shaped everything we’ve done for over 70 years. Across every product and every campaign, there runs a consistent thread of emotion and human connection.

Through their story of friendship, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro embody everything Moncler truly stands for: affection, warmth, and the belief that we are all better and warmer together.” Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Moncler

Shot in New York by world-renowned portrait photographer Platon, the Al Pacino and Robert De Niro story unfolds in striking black-and-white images and a suite of short films cut to five themes — Friendship, Respect, Connection, Trust, Warmth — complete with behind-the-scenes moments and the city’s skyline as a recurring motif. Their mutual bond as friends is evident. As they sit together and speak, each man’s energy lifts the other’s presence.

“Warmth was never about the outside. It was always about what was happening on the inside.” So says Robert De Niro in a teaser released ahead of the launch to share the Warmer Together manifesto.

“Friendship is the greatest thing you can have. Friends, people whom you share the same world with. There is just an innate trust. And the understanding of life.” Al Pacino

Moncler is proud to connect with these two great friends, and two greats of cinema, to share its enduring belief in human warmth. Starting today, Moncler brings Warmer Together to life globally across outdoor, press, web and social, followed by a second wave of films and behind-the-scenes moments in the days after.

To accompany Warmer Together, artist and Moncler ambassador Tobe Nwigwe, together with his wife Fat, has recorded a new rendition of Bill Withers’ classic track Lean on Me. A timeless anthem of friendship, support, and solidarity in challenging times, the song’s lyrics echo the campaign’s message of comfort found in companionship. Its accompanying film reflects the campaign’s cinematic spirit and New York backdrop.

Warmth was never about the outside.

It was always about what was happening on the inside.

Warmth comes from the walks and the talks.

From pulling up a chair and having a chat. The caring conversations.

More than the weather,

warmth is, and will always be, about being together,

no matter what.

Warmer Together

Warmer Together Campaign Manifesto

Warmer in the Moncler Maya 70 and Bretagne Jackets

Embodying timeless warmth, Robert De Niro wears the Maya 70 jacket in the Warmer Together campaign, a modern rendition of the original, down-quilted hero jacket and one of the brand’s most iconic and enduring designs. Whether worn for decades or newly discovered, Maya remains a timeless wardrobe staple, deeply embedded in Moncler’s mountain DNA. Crafted from the brand’s signature longue saison recycled nylon, the design’s defining features include a signature logo-adorned pocket on the left sleeve and a detachable hood.

Showcasing the brand’s constant evolution, while remaining true to its roots, the season sheds a spotlight on the Bretagne jacket. New for Fall/Winter 2025, the short, hooded puffer delivers exceptional protection from the elements without sacrificing comfort or freedom of movement. Designed to provide warmth without weight in a cocooning silhouette, the Bretagne is a versatile actor, perfectly suited for outdoor city scenes.