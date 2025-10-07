One A Day® Unveils Bold New Brand Identity and Platform: “The ONE for you”

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One A Day®, the multivitamin and supplement brand by Bayer rooted in 80+ years of nutritional science, today announced a bold new brand identity and positioning designed to better connect with today’s consumers and their evolving health needs. The rebrand, rolling out nationwide this fall, introduces a refreshed visual identity, packaging, and purpose-driven platform – “The ONE for you” – that reaffirms the brand’s commitment to make nutritional support achievable for everyone.

The new brand identity is grounded in a simple truth: health goals and nutritional needs aren’t one-size-fits-all. As life stages shift and lifestyles evolve, so do consumer needs. With the rebrand, One A Day® helps consumers take the guesswork out of finding the right multivitamin—meeting people exactly where they are across age, gender, and life stages.

“For generations, families have trusted One A Day®,” said Lisa Perez, General Manager, Nutritionals, Bayer Consumer Health North America. “But we also heard from consumers that navigating the vitamin aisle can feel overwhelming. Our new identity cuts through the clutter with a confident, intuitive, and vibrant approach — giving consumers the trust, clarity, and inspiration they need to own their health and make the right choice.”

The new visual identity includes:

A refreshed logo and packaging with brighter, more vibrant colors

Packaging icons and claims that quickly highlight key health benefits — such as immune and bone health support

A distinctive design system featuring the new logo, tagline lockups, typography, and more that reflect the brand’s straightforward and energetic character

The new One A Day® packaging began appearing on shelves at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, and Amazon starting September 2025, with national media — including a new TV campaign — debuting the same month. The transition across the entire portfolio will continue into early 2026.

