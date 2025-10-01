The Trade Desk and DIRECTV Announce Plans to Develop Custom Version of Ventura TV OS with DIRECTV’s User Interface

VENTURA, Calif. & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Trade Desk, in collaboration with DIRECTV, announced plans to develop a custom version of Ventura TV OS that integrates DIRECTV’s streaming user interface. This version of Ventura is designed for easy deployment by any third-party TV manufacturer, retailer or hospitality partner seeking a simple OS solution and a stable, recurring revenue model. Ventura is a flexible smart TV operating system (OS) that intends to deliver a fairer and more transparent streaming ecosystem for OEMs, advertisers, and media publishers.

“TV manufacturers deserve more choice in how they build their businesses. Publishers deserve to capture more of the value their incredible content creates. And advertisers need a more transparent and equitable ecosystem,” said Matthew Henick, SVP of Ventura TV OS. “We look forward to working with DIRECTV to develop this version of Ventura TV OS that unlocks new revenue, powers a fairer advertising ecosystem, and delights audiences with seamless access to the media they love.”

Through DIRECTV’s consumer-friendly interface on this version of Ventura, viewers will be able to seamlessly access free ad-supported content, as well as leading streaming apps from the Ventura TV OS app store, all within one platform. Consumers will be able to enjoy MyFree DIRECTV, DIRECTV’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, as well as the option to upgrade to DIRECTV’s popular Genre Packs – MyEntertainment, MySports, MyKids, MyNews, and MiEspañol – and Signature Packages.

“This strategic alliance with The Trade Desk will meaningfully expand access to DIRECTV while offering consumers even greater flexibility, choice and control,” said Vikash Sharma, Head of Product at DIRECTV. “OEMs gain a proven user experience that delivers a unified interface, combining live programming, popular streaming apps and personalized advertising. This collaboration sets a precedent for the future of smart TVs as DIRECTV and The Trade Desk work with OEMs to set a new standard for the consumer streaming experience.”

“The TV landscape is riddled with friction and fragmentation — viewers are lost in a maze of content choices and marketers face inefficient routes to reach them,” said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer at DIRECTV. “We’ve solved for both problems by creating a seamless ecosystem with best-in-class search and discovery experience for audiences and an advertising platform built on deterministic data that makes it easy for brands to reach them. The Trade Desk shares our vision for ease and simplicity, and this integration with Ventura TV OS will further streamline the process to help brands connect with CTV viewers.”

About Ventura TV OS

Ventura is a flexible smart TV OS, designed to drive a fairer and more transparent streaming ecosystem for OEMs, advertisers, and media publishers. Ventura unlocks new revenue streams for OEMs, optimizes advertising impact for brands, and helps streaming services fund the next generation of great shows, movies, and news. Above all, it places the viewer at the center, ensuring a seamless and captivating journey that sets a new standard for the future of television.

About DIRECTV

DIRECTV is a premier provider of digital television entertainment in the United States. With a diverse range of programming options and cutting-edge technology, DIRECTV delivers a world-class viewing experience to millions of subscribers. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction keeps us at the forefront of the entertainment industry while providing customers with greater choice, flexibility and control.

