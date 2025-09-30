Tolion Health AI Partners with Mixed Martial Arts Fighter and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří “BJP” Procházka to Combat Traumatic Brain Injury and Alzheimer’s Risk

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tolion Health AI, Inc., a digital health company developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for preventive, predictive and personalized lifestyle recommendations to improve brain health, performance and longevity, today announced a collaboration with Jiří “BJP” Procházka, world-renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight Champion, known for his dynamic fighting style and philosophy rooted in bushidō. The goal of the partnership with Jiří Procházka is to raise public awareness of how traumatic brain injury (TBI) increases the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and to promote early, preventive actions generated by the Tolion Brain Coach mobile application powered by Tolion AI.

Jiří Procházka Embraces Tolion Brain Coach Mobile Application Powered by Tolion AI as Part of Conscious, Healthy Lifestyle. Share

“Awareness and prevention of traumatic brain injury matter far beyond the sports arena. Studies show that head injuries dramatically raise dementia risk years later,” said Martin Tolar, MD, PhD, Founder & Director of Tolion Health AI. “Jiří Procházka brings unique credibility to the conversation about TBI, a risk not only in combat and collision sports but also in everyday life; his voice can help improve prevention, early evaluation, and safer training for both athletes and the general public. With the Tolion Brain Coach mobile application powered by Tolion AI set to launch in the U.S. later this year, our goal is to provide personalized, science-backed prevention strategies utilizing all advantages of AI, and translate complex evidence into practical, personalized steps that people can take now – because prevention and early action have a potential to make a crucial difference in the lives of millions of healthy individuals as well as people predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”

Evidence from leading public-health and scientific bodies recognizes TBI as a modifiable dementia risk factor, underscoring the importance of proactive education, brain injury prevention, and support for athletes and the general public alike. TBI can occur not only in contact and collision sports – such as MMA and boxing, rugby, American football, and ice hockey, but also in everyday life, including road-traffic collisions, cycling crashes, falls, and workplace incidents. Jiří Procházka and Tolion Health AI, Inc. will work together to amplify awareness, reduce stigma around monitoring and post-concussion care, and encourage practical preventive steps.

“I strive to live consciously and train my body and mind while taking care of my long-term health,” said Jiří Procházka. “The Tolion Brain Coach mobile application powered by Tolion AI fits perfectly with my training plan and active lifestyle. This breakthrough mobile application gives me access to immense amounts of medical knowledge and expertise that is not currently readily available, as well as tools to protect and enhance my brain health and longevity, which helps me structure my daily choices – sleep, stress, activity, and recovery, so I can remain in peak form today and protect my brain for the future.”

This collaboration pairs globally recognized bushidō-driven champion Jiří Procházka with a mission that extends far beyond the MMA fight octagon: improving and protecting long-term brain health and increasing longevity. By adopting the Tolion Brain Coach mobile application powered by Tolion AI as part of his conscious, healthy lifestyle, Jiří Procházka turns evidence into execution: the application translates science into personalized weekly actions for intense training, recovery, sleep, stress management, and cognitive routines, with feedback that helps people evolve and adhere to their protective habits. The partnership also creates a two-way learning loop – community engagement informs product insights, helping improve our offering and scale prevention culture globally, while also fostering a powerful bridge between elite performance and public health, aiming for fewer injuries today and a lower lifetime risk of dementia tomorrow.

About Jiří Procházka

Jiří “BJP” Procházka is a Czech MMA fighter and the first Czech UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, known as much for his discipline, as for his dynamic fighting style. Beyond competition, he lives a deliberately minimalist, mind-body lifestyle inspired by the Eastern philosophy – especially the bushidō code of honor, courage, self-control, and continuous self-improvement. He prioritizes mindfulness and awareness in daily routines: focused breathwork and meditation, purposeful training and recovery, quality sleep and nutrition, and time in nature to cultivate presence and resilience. Jiří Procházka often speaks about channeling aggression into conscious practice, treating every session as an opportunity to refine character alongside his skill set. This mindful approach extends to community and health advocacy, where he promotes long-term brain and body care through smarter habits, stress management, and disciplined recovery. Blending elite performance with a reflective ethos, Jiří embodies a modern warrior ideal – high performance grounded in awareness, humility, and service.

About Tolion Brain Coach Mobile Application Powered by Tolion AI

Tolion AI products provide personalized, AI-driven guidance for brain health, performance and longevity. By emphasizing prevention, our mission is to improve quality of life and reduce the incidence and impact of devastating brain conditions. The Tolion Brain Coach mobile application powered by Tolion AI represents a breakthrough in brain health solutions by providing personalized guidance with features including:

Risk assessment for brain health, improved performance & longevity

• Empowers users with personalized health assessment & risk insights

• Tailored to each user's unique health data

Analysis of lifestyle changes & interventions

• Evaluates impact of lifestyle changes

• Defines long-term effects on reshaping one’s risk score & performance

Machine learning driven health predictions

• Provides insight into user’s health trajectories

• Applies digital twin approach for cutting-edge predictions

The proprietary Tolion AI Engine integrates advanced AI technologies, including knowledge management systems, automated reasoning, machine learning and large language models. These technologies enable targeted, personalized interventions that improve cognitive health and overall performance. The Tolion AI Engine powers the Tolion Brain Coach mobile application by combining the latest medical knowledge related to brain health and neurodegenerative disorders with detailed user-specific data.

The goal of Tolion AI products is to improve brain health, enhance longevity, and reduce risks of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease. The Tolion Brain Coach mobile application powered by Tolion AI strives to advance the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders by shifting the focus from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. Age is the most important risk factor for these disorders, and as the global population ages, the risk of cognitive decline and disability increases. Scientific research shows that preventive interventions can lower dementia risk by more than 45%, thereby delaying or even preventing onset of advanced symptoms that can be life-altering for patients and their families.

About Tolion Health AI

Tolion Health AI, Inc., is a digital health company leveraging the power of AI, data, and collaborative technologies to deliver holistic personalized, preventive, and predictive care. Supported by a dedicated team of medical experts, Tolion AI integrates advanced technology with actionable insights, empowering patients to take control of their health, prevent disability, and improve performance. Tolion comprehensive brain health solutions powered by proprietary Tolion MedPortal and Tolion AI Engine systems identify and address modifiable personal risk factors that impair brain health and performance to improve quality of life and enhance longevity. The Tolion MedPortal is a next-generation medical knowledge management platform that applies AI to process vast amounts of data from scientific papers and medical studies to scale, verify, and continuously refine knowledge foundation for our products. The Tolion AI Engine uses this continuously evolving knowledge to provide personalized health insights based on genetics, family history, performance and medical status to individual users. Our innovative Tolion Brain Coach mobile application powered by Tolion AI provides access to immense amounts of medical knowledge and expertise that is not currently readily available to patients and practitioners, and enables early prevention, accurate diagnosis, and continuous care, ensuring that everyone has the necessary tools to achieve a better quality of life and improved outcomes of health interventions.

