Blaize and Yotta Advance $56M Smart Public Safety Deployment, Driving AI-Powered Video Surveillance as a Service Rollout Across South Asia

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI, NASDAQ: BZAIW) (“Blaize”), a leader in programmable, energy-efficient edge AI computing, today revealed that Yotta Data Services (“Yotta”), India’s leading sovereign AI, sovereign cloud infrastructure, and platform services provider, is Blaize’s end customer under its $56 million edge AI initiative announced on June 30, 2025.

Through this partnership, the Blaize AI Platform is powering Yotta’s Hybrid AI infrastructure, transforming more than 250,000 cameras to deliver real-time insights at scale across India. The rollout began earlier this year, and deployments are planned through 2026. The initiative brings together the Blaize AI Platform and Yotta’s digital infrastructure to deliver scalable, AI-powered video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) and analytics that strengthen public safety and security across the region.

Yotta is launching its VSaaS platform in India and will quickly expand to other geographies including the Middle East region.

“Our work with Blaize is accelerating, and we’re excited to build on this momentum into next year,” said Darshan Hirandani, Chairman and Co-founder at Yotta. “With its unique programmability, multimodal performance, and seamless integration, the Blaize AI Platform gives us the flexibility to scale our Hybrid AI infrastructure and unlock new opportunities for enterprises and public sector organizations across the region.”

“Blaize’s partnership with Yotta marks a new chapter in Hybrid AI infrastructure, bringing programmability, intelligence, and security to scale,” said Dinakar Munagala, Co-founder and CEO of Blaize. “With the Blaize AI Platform and Yotta’s infrastructure, we’re not only delivering real-time analytics for public safety and enterprises in India but also establishing a scalable model that can be replicated worldwide.”

Key capabilities of the deployment will include:

AI-powered video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) for enterprises and government agencies

Real-time edge AI analytics for traffic management, license plate recognition, and public safety

Seamless integration between edge inference and centralized cloud analytics

Scalable architecture designed to support national-level smart infrastructure

The collaboration between Blaize and Yotta marks a significant step forward in the adoption of AI-powered smart infrastructure, enabling governments and enterprises to modernize security operations with cloud-native intelligence.

For more information, please visit www.blaize.com.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size and low cost. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA) and Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE). To learn more, visit www.blaize.com or follow us on LinkedIn at @blaizeinc.

About Yotta

Yotta Data Services is a new-age Digital Transformation service provider offering Cloud, GPUs, data center hosting, Connectivity, Cybersecurity services, cyber Workspaces, managed applications, and a wide range of Managed IT services. Yotta operates its cloud regions at its two hyperscale data center parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi). Yotta's cloud is MeitY empaneled (VCC & GCC). Yotta is working to launch its open source based feature rich hyperscale cloud "Yntraa" by the end of 2023.

Yotta's first data center - Yotta NM1 data center in Panvel, part of a mammoth 600 MW DC campus, has been acknowledged as APAC's best Data Center by Datacloud Global Awards in 2021 and 2023 and is the world's 2nd largest Uptime Institute Certified Tier IV facility. Yotta Greater Noida DC Park launched in Oct 2022, is a mammoth 180 MW campus, the largest one in the whole of North India. Yotta's numerous accolades and certifications include RBI's cyber security framework and localization framework, ISO27017 for protection of personal information in public cloud, ISO 27701 for Privacy Information management (PIMS), PCI-DSS, and SOC2-Type 2, SOC3 amongst others. For more information, visit www.yotta.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Blaize, including statements regarding the expected financial, business and technical results, deployment timing, and use cases of the engagement with Yotta; the industry in which Blaize operates, market opportunities, and product offerings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of Blaize’s business combination with BurTech Acquisition Corp. (the “Business Combination”), which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; and (iii) those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 15, 2025 and other documents filed by Blaize from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Blaize assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Blaize does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

The financial projections in this release are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Blaize’s control. While such projections are necessarily speculative, Blaize believes that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of financial information or projections in this press release should not be regarded as an indication that Blaize, or its representatives and advisors, considered or consider the information or projections to be a reliable prediction of future events. The independent registered public accounting firm of Blaize has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this press release and, accordingly, has not expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this press release.