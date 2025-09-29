Seattle Children’s Selects Abridge to Meet the Complex Needs of Pediatric Care Across 18 Specialties

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abridge has finalized an enterprise-wide agreement with Seattle Children’s to deploy its AI-powered ambient clinical intelligence platform across the health system, following a successful 90-day pilot spanning 18 pediatric specialties. Seattle Children’s, which employs more than 2,000 clinicians and supports over half a million patient visits annually, is implementing Abridge to reduce documentation burden and advance its long-term strategy for pediatric care innovation.

During the pilot, Seattle Children’s clinicians reported a 79% average reduction in documentation effort, with 72% of eligible encounters supported by Abridge. The platform was selected for its proven ability to address the specific challenges of pediatric documentation, including developmental milestones, multi-caregiver interactions, and complex visit types. Abridge’s capabilities at the point of conversation help clinicians focus more on serving patients while enabling structured, high-quality clinical notes that support care continuity and billing accuracy.

“We wanted a tool that could free our clinicians to support our highest priority—delivering high-quality, compassionate care to every child and family who needs us,” said Dr. Zafar Chaudry, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer & Chief AI and Information Officer at Seattle Children’s. “Abridge stood out for its pediatric-aware platform, its ability to reduce burnout and streamline the documentation process, and the quality of its team. From day one, they’ve listened to what we need, not just told us what to do. That’s what makes a true, lasting partnership.”

Seattle Children’s will look to leverage Abridge’s roadmap of ongoing product enhancements, including visit-level diagnosis intelligence, a structured medical decision-making section tailored for pediatric emergency medicine, and progress notes for inpatient care. With adoption and demand rapidly accelerating beyond the initial pilot cohort, Seattle Children’s plans to scale Abridge to more clinicians in the coming months across inpatient, outpatient, and emergency care settings.

“Seattle Children’s has been an exceptional partner in helping us shape the future of pediatric documentation,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, CEO and Co-founder of Abridge. “Together, we’re going deep building specialty-specific pediatric notes, refining our workflows based on clinician feedback, and delivering smarter documentation that meets the highest standards of care. This collaboration shows how ambient AI can meaningfully reduce burden and improve outcomes for both clinicians and patients across care settings.”

About Abridge

Abridge was founded in 2018 to power deeper understanding in healthcare. The enterprise-grade AI platform transforms medical conversations into clinically useful and billable documentation at the point of care, reducing administrative burden and clinician burnout while improving patient experience. With deep EHR integration, support for 28+ languages, and 50+ specialties, Abridge is used across a wide range of care settings, including outpatient, emergency department, and inpatient.

Abridge’s enterprise-grade AI platform is purpose-built for healthcare. Supported by Linked Evidence, Abridge is the only solution that maps AI-generated summaries to source data, helping clinicians quickly trust and verify the output. As a pioneer in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standard for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.

Abridge was awarded Best in KLAS 2025 for Ambient AI in addition to other accolades, including Forbes 2025 AI 50 List, TIME Best Inventions of 2024, and Fortune’s 2024 AI 50 Innovators.