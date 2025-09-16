Clari Revenue AI Delivered $96.2 Million in Value to Enterprise Customers – Achieved ROI in Under 6 Months

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clari today announced the results from a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study found that a composite enterprise using the Clari Revenue Orchestration Platform achieved a 398% return on investment (ROI), realized $96.2 million in benefits over three years, and reached payback in under six months. The study reveals how, with the right platform, Revenue AI can become a major competitive advantage.

Trusted Data Foundation Enterprises Need for Revenue AI

Forrester’s findings underscore the urgency facing global enterprises: 67% of enterprise leaders don't trust their revenue data, with fragmented data, inconsistent forecasting, and limited revenue visibility draining millions of dollars in revenue annually.

Prior to Clari, enterprises were drowning in manual, spreadsheet-based forecasting processes that one Chief Sales Officer described as "monsters,” which required hours of manual effort while providing little visibility into pipeline health. Teams were operating with fragmented CRM environments, inconsistent methodologies, and error-prone processes.

Kevin Fisher, Chief Business Officer of Clari, said: “Enterprise revenue has long been the least systemized business process. Clari is proven to change that. We believe this study validates what the world’s most successful enterprises already know. Running revenue on trusted data and AI delivers extraordinary ROI, and Clari is proud to set the standard for how modern companies grow.”

Predictable Revenue Growth, Customer Retention, and Forecasting Confidence

The TEI study shows how Clari helps Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, RevOps, and Finance work from the same data, focus on the right deals, and take action faster — resulting in better execution and predictable revenue growth.

Key findings include:

Measurable ROI with enterprise-scale impact: 398% customer ROI over three years, generating $96.2 million in net value with payback under 6 months.

398% customer ROI over three years, generating $96.2 million in net value with payback under 6 months. Accurate forecasting that builds confidence: 96% forecast accuracy drove board-level confidence and a 90% reduction in misallocated funds, preventing $14M in wasted spend.

96% forecast accuracy drove board-level confidence and a 90% reduction in misallocated funds, preventing $14M in wasted spend. Customer retention drove $52.3M in revenue growth: +20-point increase in renewal rates, with $52.3M unlocked from account growth and renewals.

+20-point increase in renewal rates, with $52.3M unlocked from account growth and renewals. Expansion revenue drove $25.3M in growth: Win rates doubled, customer spend lifted +33%, and cross-sell/upsell opportunities grew by +20%.

Win rates doubled, customer spend lifted +33%, and cross-sell/upsell opportunities grew by +20%. Operational efficiency that pays off: Teams saved 50% of admin time and accelerated forecasting by +33%, returning $26M in productivity value.

Teams saved 50% of admin time and accelerated forecasting by +33%, returning $26M in productivity value. Enterprise-wide customer value: Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, RevOps, and Finance each delivered measurable impact — together driving predictable growth across every revenue motion.

Enterprise customer testimonials

Senior Director of Sales Operations, Public Security Company:



“Over time, Clari has gradually become a center of gravity for selling broadly — and selling really takes a village. That kind of collaboration and alignment to support a village happens in Clari.”



Director of global business excellence, manufacturing:



“This is the tool I’ve been looking for. Clari is simple and customizable, but it’s powerful.”





“This is the tool I’ve been looking for. Clari is simple and customizable, but it’s powerful.” Vice President of Sales Operations, Software:



“We’ve saved 90% of the time spent taking data out of a system to roll up the forecast.”





“We’ve saved 90% of the time spent taking data out of a system to roll up the forecast.” Chief Sales Officer, at a Public Energy Company, described how Clari “forces structure in their organization:



“It goes back to the standardization and everyone speaking effectively the same language in the same tool. Having everyone doing the same thing the same way creates a lot of efficiencies, scalability, and repeatability across the business.”

Why Customers Trust Clari's Revenue AI

The study highlights that interviewees noted that “Clari’s streamlined data visibility and enhanced forecasting empowered teams to target new market segments more effectively and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Additionally, the ability to inspect pipeline health in real time equipped organizations to redirect resources quickly, ensuring that high-potential accounts received priority attention and support.”

With predictive AI, machine learning, and comprehensive Revenue Context™, Clari empowers customers to orchestrate every revenue motion — from forecasting to expansion — with precision and confidence. This is why the Fortune 500 trust Clari to run revenue.

To learn more about the Total Economic Impact Study and the Clari Revenue Orchestration Platform, visit our website and read our blog.

About Clari

Clari is the only Enterprise Revenue Orchestration leader that delivers Revenue ContextTM to Run Revenue – running AI and agents at enterprise scale.

The Clari Revenue Orchestration Platform leverages all structured and unstructured data from every human- and machine-generated revenue interaction into a single, time-series data model, the world’s largest of its kind — managing over $5 trillion in revenue for global enterprises.

More than 1,500 organizations – including Adobe, HPE, Cisco, Okta, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Zoom – run revenue on Clari to improve win rates, prevent slipped deals, forecast with accuracy, and boost the productivity of all revenue-critical employees.

Clari: Run Revenue® with AI + Revenue Context. Learn more: https://www.clari.com/