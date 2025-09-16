PetPace™ Launches World's First AI Smart Collar that Includes 24/7 Global Telehealth and Telemedicine—Revolutionizing Real-Time Health Monitoring for Dogs and Cats

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking global first, PetPace, the four-time award-winning leader in clinically-validated wearable pet health technology, has unveiled PetPace V3.0 — the world’s most advanced smart collar for dogs and cats that includes data sharing for unprecedented connectivity with licensed veterinarians in real time anywhere, anytime.

Packed with exclusive, never-before-seen innovations, V3.0 is the only collar that offers continuous, clinical-grade vital signs and biometric monitoring, along with 24/7 free global access to veterinary telehealth and telemedicine via live chat and video. Designed by veterinarians and backed by over a decade of clinical research, this next-generation hi-tech pet wearable redefines proactive pet care and sets a new standard for pet health technology—with powerful new features and enhanced GPS tracking that position it in a category of its own.

"This isn't just a new version—it's a colossal transformation in pet healthcare," said Lior Abraham, General Manager of PetPace. "PetPace V3.0 doesn't just monitor—it thinks, learns, and protects, helping prevent unnecessary suffering and improving quality of life and longevity. "The PetPace collar is making history—delivering predictive data that transforms virtual care and sets a new standard in Telehealth and Telemedicine."

What’s New in PetPace V3.0

PetPace AskaVet™ – Real-Time Telehealth with Licensed Veterinarians.

Instantly connect with licensed veterinarians via chat or video directly from the PetPace App. Live biometric data from the PetPace collar helps vets give informed advice during virtual visits—turning insights into action, no matter where you are at no additional cost.

Share with Your Vet -Real-Time Telemedicine with Your Personal Veterinarian.

For Pet Owners:

Easily share your pet’s health data with your trusted veterinarian. This allows your vet to conduct virtual exams, provide advice, prescribe treatments and extend care beyond the limitations of the clinic.

For Veterinarians:

Access health data from the PetPace collar for multiple pets under your care. Perform remote consultations, monitor ongoing treatment protocols, chronic disease, post-procedure monitoring and deliver telemedicine services when a valid doctor–patient relationship exists.

Groundbreaking Epilepsy Monitoring– PetPace V3.0 is the world’s first and only pet collar to feature epilepsy episode monitoring, now in beta. It precisely records seizure events in epileptic dogs, offering veterinarians and neurologists critical data for more accurate diagnoses and tailored treatments—even when pet parents aren’t around.

Native Apple Watch- Access all the functions of the PetPace App, including health alerts, immediately on your Apple Watch and receive real-time pet health data right on your wrist. Instantly view vital signs like heart rate, respiration, temperature, and trends—anytime, anywhere—without picking up your phone.

Revolutionary Pet Pain Detection – Only PetPace Offers AI-Driven, Clinically-Validated Pain Scoring- Unlike any other collar, PetPace uniquely detects and quantifies pain in pets using proprietary, medically-validated AI and machine learning. Our advanced Pain Score technology identifies subtle signs of discomfort before they become visible, enabling early intervention and better quality of life.

Redefining Pet Health Monitoring Powered by Advanced AI and Machine Learning

PetPace V3.0’s four-time award-winning, patented technology is the only collar to use cutting-edge analytics on millions of behavioral and physiological data points daily, detecting subtle changes in biometrics (vital signs, posture, activity, sleep quality, and much more), enabling early identification of health problems and pain, resulting in more effective disease management and treatment protocols. The accuracy of the technology has been validated by over ten years of clinical research at world-renowned medical institutions and with top researchers.

Why PetPace Is in a Class of Its Own

“Activity alone is insufficient for assessing health,” says Dr. Asaf Dagan, DVM, Co-founder and Chief Veterinary Scientist. “Only real-time physiological data—like temperature, pulse, heart rate variability, and respiration—can accurately reveal what’s happening inside the animal’s body. It’s an exceptionally valuable tool in the hands of the vet and the pet owners in improving the health and well-being of pets.”

Unlike other “smart” collars that rely solely on movement data, PetPace V3.0 is the only collar that delivers comprehensive, clinically meaningful insights. Pets’ activity is affected by many factors that have nothing to do with the pets’ health condition, such as lifestyle, character, weather, and the owner’s availability. Physiological markers, on the other hand, are an objective reflection of the pet’s health status and therefore are indispensable when evaluating health.

Available Now

The new PetPace V3.0 is now available for purchase at www.petpace.com and on Amazon.

Amazon dog link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FNYFN776

Amazon cat link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FP33K79J

An offer to upgrade to V3.0 from the V2.0 collar is also available on the PetPace website and the App.

About PetPace

Based in Burlington, MA, PetPace is the patented, award-winning, global leader in wearable pet health technology. Designed by veterinarians, powered by AI/ML, and scientifically validated, the PetPace collar delivers real-time health data to enhance early detection, improve outcomes, and enable proactive pet care. Trusted by veterinary professionals, researchers, industry, government agencies, and pet families worldwide, PetPace is transforming the future of animal wellness.

