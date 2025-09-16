The Association for Women in Crypto Becomes First Customer to Adopt Taxbit’s Stablecoin Payments Product

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taxbit, the leading enterprise-grade tax and accounting compliance platform for digital assets, today announced The Association for Women in Crypto (AWIC) as the first customer leveraging its stablecoin payments product. Through this integration, AWIC can now incorporate stablecoin payments seamlessly into its operational workflow, all while automating the financial reporting and tax requirements associated with the use of digital assets.

Taxbit’s new payments solution simplifies business operations by minimizing costs, accelerating payments, and eliminating the high fees and delays associated with traditional banking systems. By automating reporting and tax compliance, Taxbit reduces administrative burdens, allowing companies like AWIC to focus on building while efficiently managing their back-end operations and compliance mechanisms.

AWIC, a global platform committed to creating greater inclusion and opportunities for women in the cryptocurrency and digital assets industry, will leverage Taxbit’s payments product to streamline invoicing and payments, boosting operational efficiency with fast, cost-effective, and secure cross-border transactions.

Amanda Wick, CEO and Founder of AWIC, said: “As one of the most trusted companies in the digital assets industry, Taxbit has an incredible track record of innovation and niche expertise, which is why we’re thrilled to be the first to use their new payments product. Stablecoin payments are undoubtedly growing in demand - in fact, the stablecoin market is already valued at over $288 billion USD. Some of our sponsors asked us to accept payment in stablecoins, and Taxbit made it possible. We expect many more companies to be using this new payment rail in the years to come.”

With the recent passing of the GENIUS Act, stablecoin adoption is set to drive more businesses to explore the implementation of digital assets in their operations. Enterprise adoption of stablecoins presents a unique opportunity to reshape finance for both consumers and businesses. Its potential lies in enhancing the speed and efficiency of financial transactions, enabling companies to thrive in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

“Stablecoin payments are no longer a theoretical use case; they’re reshaping how modern organizations operate globally,” said Aaron Jacob, VP of Enterprise Accounting at Taxbit. “Digital assets are transforming back-office infrastructure to revolutionize legacy financial rails and create true borderless finance. Taxbit is bridging the gap between innovation and compliance, enabling organizations like AWIC to embrace digital assets while ensuring speed, security, efficiency, and compliance requirements.”

While Taxbit is renowned for its best-in-class tax and accounting solutions for global enterprises and government agencies, this new service enables around-the-clock payments and collections functionality. AWIC can now leverage Taxbit’s full stack of financial services, including payments, invoicing, treasury management, tax reporting, and operational accounting.

About Taxbit

Taxbit is the premier tax and accounting compliance platform designed by CPAs and tax attorneys to simplify compliance and reporting for digital assets. Enterprises, financial institutions, and government agencies trust our comprehensive, end-to-end solution to compliance and ensure accuracy. Taxbit is certified with SOC 1 Type 1, SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, and ISO 27001 standards. With over $235 million in funding from top global investors like Ribbit, IVP, Paradigm, Haun Ventures, and PayPal Ventures, Taxbit is headquartered in Draper, Utah, and has offices in Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Washington, D.C., Amsterdam and London. Discover more at www.taxbit.com.

About The Association for Women in Crypto

The Association for Women in Cryptocurrency (AWIC) is a global platform for education, networking, and advocacy for women and allies committed to deepening their knowledge in the growing fields of cryptocurrency, digital assets, blockchain, Web3, and related technologies. AWIC advocates for greater inclusion of women in the industry, strengthening their role in the future of digital finance and innovation.