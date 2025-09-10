CMA Renews Partnership With AIIM to Deliver Canada’s Do Not Mail Service

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) announced today that it has renewed its partnership with AIIM as the exclusive provider of the CMA Do Not Mail Service. AIIM is the only Canadian organization authorized by the CMA to operate the program, which helps marketers comply with privacy requirements while giving Canadians the right to opt out of personally addressed marketing mail.

“Marketers want to connect with audiences in ways that are both effective and respectful,” said Alison Simpson, president and CEO of the CMA. “By renewing our partnership with AIIM, we are ensuring businesses across Canada have a reliable way to meet privacy expectations, maintain consumer trust and strengthen responsible marketing practices.”

Supporting responsible marketing practices

The CMA Do Not Mail Service allows Canadians to reduce unwanted marketing mail by registering their preference not to receive personally addressed promotions. The service is free to consumers and does not affect delivery of election materials, community newspapers, unaddressed flyers, charitable appeals or mail from companies where consumers have an existing relationship.

AIIM’s role includes:

Safeguarding consumer data through secure handling and management of subscriber information through SOC 2-certified infrastructure and rigorous data handling protocols

Enabling marketers to seamless integrate accurate, privacy-compliant mailing lists into their direct mail workflows

Ensuring compliance with privacy requirements

Providing support to CMA members and non-members to make participation simple and efficient

The renewed partnership reflects a shared commitment to data integrity, privacy compliance, responsible marketing and respect for consumer choice.

“Today’s consumers expect choice and transparency, and the Do Not Mail Service ensures that those preferences are respected,” said Patrick Masset, CEO of AIIM. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with the CMA by managing the secure data and production workflows behind the program, so that Canadians’ privacy is protected and gives marketers confidence in their compliance.”

Benefits for marketers and consumers

Direct mail continues to play an important role in Canada’s marketing mix, but consumers increasingly want more control over the communications they receive. The Do Not Mail Service positions brands at the forefront of ethical marketing practices and proactive compliance with industry best practices by providing a straightforward way to remove disengaged audiences from their mailing lists while helping consumers reduce unwanted addressed mail.

By renewing its partnership with AIIM, the CMA is reinforcing a system that serves both marketers and consumers through a transparent and accountable approach to direct mail.

About the Canadian Marketing Association

The CMA is the voice of marketing in Canada and our purpose is to champion marketing’s powerful impact. We are the catalyst to help Canada’s marketers thrive today, while building the marketing mindset and environment of tomorrow.

We provide opportunities for our members from coast to coast to develop professionally, to contribute to marketing thought leadership, to build strong networks, and to strengthen the regulatory climate for business success. Our Chartered Marketer (CM) designation signifies that recipients are highly qualified and up to date with best practices, as reflected in the Canadian Marketing Code of Ethics and Standards. We represent virtually all of Canada’s major business sectors, and all marketing disciplines, channels and technologies. Our Consumer Centre helps Canadians better understand their rights and obligations. For more information, visit thecma.ca.

About AIIM

Avant Imaging & Integrated Media (AIIM.com) is a leading provider of secure, scalable and integrated communication solutions. We help organizations simplify and strengthen customer engagement through direct mail, transactional communications, omnichannel marketing, large format display print and digital enablement.

AIIM’s in-house data team supports clients with secure data processing, variable document composition, suppression management and address hygiene—ensuring every communication is accurate, timely and cost-effective. Clients benefit from intuitive self-service portals that enable job tracking, compliance oversight, campaign management and access to branded assets.

With SOC 2-certified infrastructure and intuitive self-service portals, AIIM gives clients full visibility and control over their communications, helping them streamline workflows, meet regulatory requirements and engage audiences with precision and confidence.

Backed by decades of experience managing high-volume, data-driven communications, AIIM transforms complex communication challenges into measurable business outcomes while improving operational efficiency and client trust.

AIIM is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and can be found online at AIIM.com.