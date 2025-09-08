Movado Unveils “Always in Motion. Since 1881.” Campaign

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Movado (NYSE: MOV) launches the second chapter of its campaign, Always in Motion. Since 1881. The campaign reunites the Movado Icons—Ludacris, Jessica Alba, Christian McCaffrey, Julianne Moore, and Tyrese Haliburton—visionaries who continue to set the pace in culture and in their crafts.

“In our second year, we continue to deepen our storytelling by celebrating Movado’s heritage and Swiss craftsmanship,” said Margot Grinberg, President of Movado. “Building on last year’s campaign, we remain true to our DNA with a concept inspired by the meaning of Movado ‘always in motion’—in Esperanto. This campaign showcases the design and intricate details of our watches, capturing each Icon through a more intimate lens. Paired with a piece from our latest collection, they reflect how our Icons move, create, live and how Movado is included in these moments.”

Directed and photographed by Stuart Winecoff, the cinematic films and portraits follow Ludacris, Alba, McCaffrey, and Moore through John Lautner’s Harvey House in Los Angeles. The landmark’s midcentury lines, sun-washed interiors, and shifting perspectives capture light, motion, and the Icons’ movements in the moment—and how Movado watches move with them.

Fresh off leading his team to the NBA Finals, Haliburton was photographed in Indianapolis by Jennifer Livingston inside a midcentury modern residence designed by renowned architect Evans Woollen III. Haliburton’s imagery reflects the same architectural dialogue of light, space, and form seen in Los Angeles.

Each Icon wears a watch that reflects their individuality and craft. Ludacris embodies rhythm and momentum in the BOLD Quest, a 1970s archival-inspired design balancing timeless geometry with modern edge. Jessica Alba and Julianne Moore move with intention, present in the moment, with the Museum Bangle, evoking refined elegance rooted in Movado’s history. Christian McCaffrey channels focus and precision with the Museum Imperiale, uniting elegant design and sport-driven performance. Tyrese Haliburton embodies motion, heritage, and modern vision, pairing his dynamic energy with the Heritage 1917 collection, a reimagining of Movado’s first square watch, introduced in 1917 with Art Deco lines, stylized Arabic numerals, and a distinctive silhouette. These new collections represent Movado’s philosophy of design in motion. Each piece captures Movado’s enduring vision—modern, minimal, and always in motion—celebrating how today’s Icons shape the present while carrying forward a legacy of innovation.

The campaign is live globally across digital and social platforms, select retail locations, and at movado.com, inviting audiences to see the films and explore the collections in full.

CREDITS

Creative Director: Robert Lussier, The Style Council, Paris

Production Company: JN Productions

Social Director / Photographer: Mac Shoop

Los Angeles - stills and motion portraits: Stephen Kidd

Stylist Los Angeles: George Cortina

Stylist Indiana: Olivier Rogers

Set Designer Los Angeles: Christine Irwin

About Movado

Since 1881, Movado has always been in motion and always moving forward. Its commitment to modern design and innovation has made Movado one of the world’s premier watchmakers, with a proud 144-year heritage of Swiss craftsmanship, design, and excellence. Expertly combining artistry, innovation, and technology, Movado has earned over 100 patents and has timepieces on display in 20 museums worldwide.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes and sells MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, and LACOSTE® watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.