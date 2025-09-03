UNO® Joins Forces with Billie Eilish for a Premium Canvas Deck Inspired by Her Signature Style

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, today announced that UNO®, the world’s No. 1 card game, is teaming up with award-winning artist and longtime UNO fan Billie Eilish to release the first UNO Canvas Deck designed in partnership with a celebrity. The deck is available for presale starting today on Mattel Creations, the company’s design-driven, direct-to-consumer platform that celebrates innovation, artistry and collectible collaborations.

“Anyone who knows me, knows I’m completely obsessed with UNO,” said Billie Eilish. “Making my own UNO Canvas deck with the Blohsh logo was so fun. I can’t wait for people to play it.”

UNO Canvas is a premium, artistically designed version of the classic card game, with each deck reimagining the iconic visuals through a distinctive lens. The UNO Canvas Billie Eilish Deck weaves together Billie’s signature streetwear style, Blohsh logo, and bold green palette with the timeless UNO design, creating a collectible deck for fans of both the game and the artist.

“As an authentic UNO fan whose love for the game has been well-known by her fans for many years, Billie Eilish couldn’t be a better partner to elevate UNO with her new Canvas deck. This collaboration offers fans a new opportunity to connect with their favorite game, and one of their favorite artists,” said Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games. “Billie’s passion for UNO shone through this partnership, down to the detailed iconography and colors that she’s known for. We’re excited to see how fans deal into Billie’s new deck.”

Presale for the UNO Canvas Billie Eilish Deck begins today at 9AM PDT on Mattel Creations, with product delivery beginning October 24. For more information, visit Mattel Creations and follow @UNO on social media.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com

About Billie Eilish

With the release of her third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, 23-year-old Billie Eilish remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century. Her latest album does exactly as the title suggests: hits hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way. 10 tracks written and recorded in her hometown of Los Angeles, with her brother, long-time collaborator and producer FINNEAS. Together, the multiple GRAMMY® and Academy Award-winning pair have created her most daring body of work to date, and what Rolling Stone calls “Eilish’s best album yet.” Since the release of her debut single “ocean eyes” in 2015, Eilish continues to shatter the ceiling of music. Fast forward from her humble breakout, her 2019 album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as in 17 additional countries, and was the most streamed album of that year. In 2021, she released her sophomore album Happier Than Ever which also debuted at #1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and 19 countries across the globe. Both albums were critically acclaimed worldwide and were written, produced, and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS. 9-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, and is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die,” which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2022. In 2023, Eilish also wrote and released the critically acclaimed song “What Was I Made For?” for the Greta Gerwig-directed motion picture Barbie, which has since won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, two GRAMMY® Awards for Song of the Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media, and has solidified Billie Eilish yet again in the history books as the youngest person ever to win two Academy Awards. Eilish is currently on sold-out world HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR.

