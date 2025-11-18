-

Mattel Accelerates UNO Elite™ with Formula 1® Partnership, Launching a New Immersive Game for Racing Fans

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the 2025 Formula 1® season nearing a compelling conclusion, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced the expansion of UNO Elite with the officially licensed UNO Elite Formula 1®. This adrenaline-fueled edition allows fans to bring the world of Formula 1 to the game table. Featuring drivers and cars from all 10 F1® Teams, along with a selection of team principals, reserve drivers, and helmets, the new Elite Action Cards bring the energy of the grid to every hand.

UNO Elite Formula 1® takes everything fans love about the world’s #1 traditional game1 and combines it with the speed, drama, and strategy of the most popular racing series on the planet. The first release will include more than 100 unique Formula 1 inspired Elite Action cards, which can be found in various colors and special edition foil variations, for a total of more than 1,000 unique cards.

UNO Elite™ Formula 1® 2025 Core Edition Starter Pack (SRP $16.19)

  • To get racing fans and UNO aficionados over the starting line, the UNO Elite™ Formula 1® 2025 Core Edition Starter Pack features 112 cards that play just like regular UNO, two exclusive promo cards and four game booster packs – each containing 10 Elite Action cards including drivers, cars, team principals, reserve drivers, circuits and helmets.

UNO Elite™ Formula 1® 2025 Core Edition Booster Set (SRP $6.47)

  • The Booster Sets are also sold separately for those players and fans who want to hunt for their favorite drivers, team principals, reserve drivers, cars and helmets. Each Booster Set includes three game booster packs of 10 additional Elite Action Cards, which integrates seamlessly into the Core Edition Starter Pack.

“This expansion to UNO Elite brings the excitement of the pinnacle of motorsport to the world’s most popular traditional game in a unique interactive way,” said Katie Buford, Vice President, Global Head of Games, Mattel. “Both UNO and Formula 1 have extremely passionate fanbases and these partnerships allow us to bring new fans into our respective spaces.”

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1®, said: “The release of the UNO Elite™ Formula 1® edition sets marks another exciting collaboration between F1 and Mattel. As a brand, we always want to show up for our fans in new and innovative spaces, and I cannot wait for players to bring the competitiveness and the drama and excitement of Formula 1 to this iconic game.”

The UNO Elite™ Formula 1® 2025 Core Edition Starter Pack and UNO Elite™ Formula 1® 2025 Core Edition Booster Set are available now for pre-order on Amazon with a customer promise date of mid-December 2025. UNO Elite™ Formula 1® will be available at additional major retailers starting in 2026.

1 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, G10 (US, CA, MX, BR, FR, IT, SP, DE, UK, AU), Games Excl Trade Card Game Subsegment, Projected USD, JAN 2022 - DEC 2024

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press contacts:
Kelly Powers
Kelly.Powers@Mattel.com

Sarah Larkin
Sarah.Larkin@Mattel.com

