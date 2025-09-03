RF Health Announces Long-term Contract with Indiana’s Community Health Network for DVT Prevention

FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recovery Force Health (RF Health), a provider of data-driven med-tech devices and healthcare solutions that revolutionize the process of early mobilization, blood clot (DVT) prevention, and pressure injury prevention, recently announced its long-term contract for The Movement and Compressions (MAC) System with Indiana’s Community Health Network. With this partnership, RF Health anticipates serving over 34,000 legs (about 17,000 patients) per year over the next five years.

“Community Health Network is forging ahead with its commitment to innovation. They are invested in improving patient outcomes by ensuring patients get the needed squeeze to prevent blood clots and boosting mobility prior to discharge." Share

The MAC System is the world’s first tubeless, cordless wearable therapeutic mechanical compression device designed for deep vein thrombosis (DVT) prevention that also tracks and monitors patient data at the point-of-care. An integrated display highlights data, including compliance (wear time), time in bed, time upright (such as time spent sitting in a chair or dangling at the side of the bed), and number of steps taken. This data is available for up to 48 hours to empower bedside caregivers with critical metrics to support the execution of in-hospital mobility and adherence to the recommended 18-22 hours of venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis. Leveraging these insights allows hospitals to intervene sooner to prevent clinical deterioration, reduce complications from hospital-acquired conditions, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

The agreement builds on a growing relationship between the two Indiana-based companies, that kicked off in 2023. Community North Hospital, one of the 6 hospitals within the hospital network initiated a Quality Improvement Project to understand how the MAC System impacted incidence of VTE on their high-risk Ortho/Neuro/Spine (ONS) unit. Over the course of seven months, the number of VTE events decreased from eight to zero post-implementation. The MAC System was also found to increase satisfaction with patients and staff alike, stating that the devices were more comfortable, less noisy, promoted early mobilization, and less sleep disruption. The RF Health team continues to work closely with the team at Community Health Network.

“Hospitals across the country have been using standard-of-care sequential compression devices for the past 50 years,” said Jason M. Bobay, CEO & President of Recovery Force Health. “Community Health Network, however, is forging ahead with its commitment to innovation. They are invested in improving patient outcomes by ensuring patients get the needed squeeze to prevent blood clots and boosting mobility prior to discharge. We applaud our Community Health Network partners for this exciting step.”

“Partnering with RF Health to bring the MAC System to all of our hospitals is a natural next step in our mission to deliver exceptional, evidence-based care,” said Angie Foley, Clinical Nurse Specialist at Community Heart & Vascular Hospital. “The results from our pilot were remarkable; not only did we see a significant decrease in VTE events, but our patients and care teams embraced the technology. By expanding this program, we’re giving our clinicians the tools they need to mobilize patients earlier, reduce complications, and help them recover faster.”

About RF Health

Recovery Force Health (RF Health) is the premier provider of data-driven med-tech devices and healthcare solutions that revolutionize the process of early mobilization, blood clot (DVT) prevention, pressure injury prevention, and post-operative care. Our mission is to help solve fundamental, day-to-day patient and healthcare team member challenges with evidence-based solutions.

RF Health is at the forefront of preventative healthcare, leveraging medical device technology to promote healthier lifestyles and reduce hospital-acquired conditions, including hospital-acquired immobility and hospital-acquired pressure injury. The company’s data-driven prevention approach ensures that RF Health devices enhance patient outcomes and provide measurable benefits. RF Health customers include hospitals and healthcare teams focused on enhancing the quality of care and driving change. To learn more please visit www.rfhealth.com.