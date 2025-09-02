GoodRx Saddles Up With “The Savings Wrangler,” a Bold New Brand Campaign to Tame the Wild West of Prescription Pricing

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., is riding into new creative territory with the launch of The Savings Wrangler, a groundbreaking brand campaign that aims to bring the company’s mission to life in an unforgettable way. Designed to deepen cultural relevance and brand resonance, the campaign introduces a lasso-wielding heroine – the Savings Wrangler – a lovable and fiercely dedicated cowgirl who’s on a mission to help Americans tame the Wild West of prescription pricing.

Navigating the rugged terrain of today’s healthcare landscape can be daunting, especially when you’re short on time and making critical decisions for the whole family. That’s where the Savings Wrangler comes in. Armed with charm, grit, and a trusty sidekick named Dusty Pete, she’s a fearless ally for everyday Americans. Together, the duo ride through the untamed frontier of high medication costs, helping people say “nay” to high prices at the pharmacy counter. With her can-do spirit and down-to-earth approach, the Savings Wrangler embodies the heart of GoodRx – always helping people get the savings they deserve.

“We’re introducing a heroine who brings our brand mission to life in a bold new way,” said Ryan Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer at GoodRx. “We know prescription prices can be daunting, but saving money on them shouldn’t be. The Savings Wrangler is here to turn a frustrating experience into one that’s approachable, empowering, and hassle free. We saw an opening for levity in healthcare advertising, but knew it was important to avoid a humor-at-all-cost mentality. We leaned into wit and character-driven storytelling to redefine what healthcare advertising can look like. The Savings Wrangler humanizes the experience felt by so many Americans at the pharmacy, showcasing our leadership role in helping them save time and money on prescriptions."

GoodRx’s first brand campaign in three years, The Savings Wrangler is a testament to the power of creative partnership and innovation. The company’s in-house marketing team developed the campaign, pioneering a new process to create a culturally relevant, full-funnel campaign that flips the script on traditional healthcare advertising. Part of a larger initiative to reimagine how big, bold ideas can be built with nimble teams and fluid collaboration between in-house and external talent, GoodRx collaborated with creative studio Ad-Like Objects, along with a portfolio of industry-leading production partners, including &Walsh for design, BUTTER music and sound for music, Barking Owl for sound design and mix, Jill Bogdanowicz and Company 3 for color, director Dave Laden and hungryman for production, Jim Hutchins and HutchCo for editing, Parliament for visual effects and finishing, and photographer Zachary Scott for stills. The inspiration of GoodRx as a "fearless ally" came from earlier strategy work with 21st Century Brand, which allowed for a seamless transition of its values into the campaign narrative.

The campaign will kick off with a tongue-in-cheek TV spot featuring the Savings Wrangler riding horseback into a pharmacy to ease customers’ hassles as they’re picking up their prescriptions. GoodRx plans to follow this with a digital rollout starring Dusty Pete, a ballad-singin’ prairie dog sidekick, in videos based on real user stories. Dusty Pete was brought to life by the acclaimed Legacy Effects, the Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning FX studio known for creating iconic characters like the Aflac duck, Grogu, and The King from Burger King.

As part of the integrated launch, the Savings Wrangler will ride into Times Square on September 22 with a full subway station takeover, transforming one of the country’s busiest transit hubs into a bold visual statement on prescription affordability. With striking digital and static placements, the activation puts GoodRx’s brand values front and center, bringing its mission to tame prescription costs to millions of people in transit.

The Savings Wrangler campaign launched with a TV spot on August 30, with plans to strategically extend across multiple channels, including CRM, display advertising, in-app, organic and paid social media, programmatic advertising, radio, streaming video, and web.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., used by nearly 30 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, PBMs, pharma manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $85 billion on the cost of their medications.

​GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx’s website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

