Gilead Sciences Launches Choose U Campaign Spotlighting the Inspiring Experiences of People Living with HIV

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the launch of Choose U™, a new campaign that spotlights the multifaceted experiences of people living with HIV globally. The timing of the campaign launch coincides with the convening of the 2025 United States Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA) taking place September 4-7 in Washington DC, which will center on the theme of aging with HIV.

Co-created with community representatives from around the world, Choose U is comprised of inspiring examples of how the outlook for aging with HIV has dramatically changed. By focusing on the real-world experiences of people in different circumstances, Choose U spotlights individuals prioritizing HIV self-care and overall wellness strategies to help them lead healthier lives.

“Choose U helps destigmatize the virus and spotlights the importance of putting people first,” said participant Kim, a dandelion (someone born with HIV) and a lifetime survivor. “An HIV diagnosis does not define who someone is or their future self. Choose U features individuals telling their authentic stories to empower others living with HIV to participate in a dialogue regarding their treatment and care.”

By taking medication as prescribed, people living with HIV can achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load, at which point they cannot transmit the virus. Treatment as Prevention (TasP) is an effective strategy for changing the trajectory of the HIV epidemic and it forms the foundation of the undetectable = untransmittable (U=U) movement. Choose U serves as a platform to elevate the lived experience of real people who have harnessed the power of U=U and their journey in maintaining an undetectable viral load.

Only two-thirds of the projected 40 million people living with HIV globally are virally suppressed. Closing the HIV treatment gap must be a top global priority to eradicate the virus. The UNAIDS' targets for ending the epidemic by 2030 aim for 95% of all people with HIV to know their status, 95% of those diagnosed to be on sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95% of those on ART to achieve viral suppression.

“At Gilead, we know the power of someone’s lived experience, which is why we put the people we serve at the center of everything we do, including our educational initiatives like Choose U. Understanding who a person is and how they experience the world is essential to help support someone’s long-term treatment success,” said Shreya Jani, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences. “Choose U spotlights our dedication to empowering people living with HIV to engage in a meaningful dialogue about decisions that affect their long-term health and well-being.”

During USCHA, the HIV treatment journeys of three individuals will be unveiled in the initial wave of stories for Choose U. The stories of more than a dozen other individuals from across six countries will be released throughout the rest of 2025 and into 2026. Visit chooseuhiv.com to view inspiring stories from people living with HIV.

There is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS.

About Choose U

Choose U is a global awareness campaign developed by Gilead Sciences in partnership with community ambassadors worldwide. The global educational initiative aims to spotlight empowering stories of people with HIV from across multiple countries as part of Gilead’s efforts to help overcome the epidemic, with a focus on long-term treatment success. Choose U highlights underrepresented voices and empowers people affected by HIV to engage in a dialogue with their healthcare providers about choices that affect their long-term health and well-being. Visit chooseuhiv.com to view inspiring stories from people living with HIV.

About Gilead HIV

For 35 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 13 HIV medications, including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to help reduce new HIV infections, and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication and prevention option administered twice-yearly. Our advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a treatable, preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships, collaborations and charitable giving, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Gilead has been repeatedly recognized as one of the top two leading philanthropic funders of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

Discover more about Gilead’s unique collaborations worldwide and the work to help end the HIV epidemic.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

