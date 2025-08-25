The Boiling Crab® Relaunches Partnership with NPCF and RIF LA, Building on Last Year’s Success to Continue Raising Funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Boiling Crab®, known for its authentic Louisiana-style Cajun seafood boils, is thrilled to announce the return of its annual partnership with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF) and RIF Los Angeles (RIF LA), renewing its commitment to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Last year’s initiative was a remarkable success, raising over $140,000 for pediatric cancer research and igniting community-wide support.

“Last year’s response was truly overwhelming, and it showed just how powerful collective action can be in the fight against childhood cancer. We’re honored to continue this journey with NPCF and RIF LA,” said Dada Ngo, Co‑founder of The Boiling Crab. Share

Running again this September through the end of the month, The Boiling Crab will again dedicate a portion of proceeds from select menu items (such as boiled shrimp and crawfish) to support NPCF’s groundbreaking research efforts. Customers can contribute by dining in or taking out at the restaurant, or by shopping through special merchandise releases.

“Last year’s response was truly overwhelming, and it showed just how powerful collective action can be in the fight against childhood cancer. We’re honored to continue this journey with NPCF and RIF LA,” said Dada Ngo, Co‑founder of The Boiling Crab.

“We’re honored to continue this journey with NPCF and RIF LA,” said David Frazer, CEO of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. “Thanks to the incredible support of The Boiling Crab and our community, we exceeded $140,000+ in donations last year, each dollar bringing us closer to breakthroughs that offer hope and healing to families. This renewed collaboration means we can do even more in 2025.”

Representing RIF LA, a staunch advocate for community and kindness, Jeffrey Malabanan, co‑owner, added: “Our motto, ‘Good People Helping Good People,’ is more than words; it’s a way of life. Contributing again to this cause for children in need feels especially meaningful. We’re excited to bring new shirt designs and family‑friendly items to support NPCF.”

Key highlights of this year’s campaign include:

Extended duration: Running throughout September and October, aligning fully with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. September 1st to the 28th - CONFIRMED.

Running throughout September and October, aligning fully with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. September 1st to the 28th - CONFIRMED. Exclusive merchandise: New t‑shirt designs and sticker bundles, available via RIF LA, featuring the adapted tagline “Good People Helping Good Kids.”

New t‑shirt designs and sticker bundles, available via RIF LA, featuring the adapted tagline “Good People Helping Good Kids.” In‑restaurant experience enhancements: Continued availability of coloring placemats for families and direct linking to NPCF’s donation page.

Continued availability of coloring placemats for families and direct linking to NPCF’s donation page. Proceeds efficiency: NPCF dedicates approximately 89 cents of every dollar donated directly toward funding advanced clinical research trials and treatments.

The Boiling Crab invites customers to join this meaningful effort, enjoy delicious Cajun‑style seafood, while helping make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer.

Increased awareness and support are crucial to advancing research and improving outcomes for young patients facing this devastating disease. To find the nearest The Boiling Crab location near you please visit theboilingcrab.com. To learn more about the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF) please visit NationalPCF.org.

About The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF):

Established in 1991, the NPCF is dedicated to ending childhood cancer. Through its Sunshine Project™, NPCF unites top physicians and scientists from 40 of the nation's best hospitals to develop and fund groundbreaking research. The NPCF is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator, holding a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency. Discover more at NationalPCF.org.

About The Boiling Crab®:

Founded in 2004 in Garden Grove, CA, The Boiling Crab® offers a family-friendly dining experience centered around authentic Louisiana-style Cajun seafood boils. The menu features fresh crawfish, shrimp, crab, fried catfish, gumbo, Cajun fries, and a variety of refreshing beverages. Known for its signature sauce, The Whole Sha-Bang®, The Boiling Crab has popularized Cajun seafood boils on the West Coast and beyond. Explore our diverse range of locations at www.theboilingcrab.com/#locations.