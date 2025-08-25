Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. Partners with University of Alabama to Advance Biotech Business Development via ai² Future Labs

MATAWAN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) (“Apimeds”) today announced the launch of its ai² Future Labs program in partnership with The University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Business’s STEM Path to the MBA program. The initiative aims to identify important assets critical to improving human health and to cultivate the next generation of pharmaceutical industry business leaders.

Future Labs is part of Apimeds’ ai² innovation platform, connecting university students with real-world biopharmaceutical strategy and business development projects. Through this partnership, student teams will work closely with Apimeds mentors to identify and evaluate opportunities to advance development projects previously abandoned by industry.

“We’re excited to welcome The University of Alabama and their STEM Path to the MBA students to the Future Labs program,” said Erik Emerson, CEO of Apimeds. “UA will be the first of a select group of academic institutions we partner with to identify opportunities to improve patient care by reexamining promising projects. Drug development is complex, expensive, and time-consuming, which means many therapies with true potential never reach patients. Future Labs is designed to function as a discovery engine for products and future leaders – we look forward to working with University of Alabama and the students – Roll Tide – until you encounter #goducks.”

Students will gain hands-on experience in market analysis, FDA regulations, clinical development requirements, competitive positioning, intellectual property considerations, and commercialization planning—skills that extend far beyond the classroom. Top-performing teams at each participating institution will be eligible for paid internships or consulting opportunities with Apimeds, providing a direct pathway into the industry.

“We see this program as a way to uncover development opportunities while also giving students a practical look at the business side of biopharma,” said Brian Peters, SVP of the ai² Division at Apimeds Pharmaceuticals.

Rob Morgan, Ph.D., Director of the STEM Path and CREATE Path to the MBA programs at The University of Alabama, added: “Our students will gain unique experience contributing to the success of a biopharma company. This program provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to bring the business of biotechnology to a new generation of leaders.”

The partnership underscores Apimeds’ commitment to fostering innovation, building industry–academic alliances, and developing the next generation of biotech leaders.

About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: APUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-opioid, biologic-based therapies for pain management. The company’s lead product candidate, Apitox, is in late-stage clinical development for osteoarthritis of the knee. For more information visit www.apimedsus.com. Information on the Apimeds’ website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About Culverhouse College of Business and the STEM Path to the MBA Program

Established in 1919 by Lee Bidgood and currently led by Dean Kay Palan, the Culverhouse College of Business at The University of Alabama is a top-ranked leader in business education, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees and has been accredited by AACSB since 1929.

Culverhouse launched the STEM Path to the MBA program in 2011, providing students from technical and scientific disciplines with unique exposure to business education throughout their undergraduate studies, culminating in the earning of an MBA with one additional year of study.

