Oxmiq Labs Inc.™: Re-Architecting the GPU Stack: From Atoms to Agents™

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxmiq Labs Inc., the all-new GPU software and IP startup founded by one of the world’s top GPU architects and visionaries, Raja Koduri, emerges from stealth after two years of intensive IP development. Raja has assembled a world-class team of GPU and AI architects with over 500 years of combined experience, hundreds of patents, and a collective track record of generating more than $100B in revenue at prior companies.

The Opportunity:

Modern computing has fundamentally shifted toward multimodal experiences where text, audio, video, images, and 3D environments seamlessly interact, establishing GPU architecture as the cornerstone of this transformation. Unlike fixed-function AI accelerators that handle specific tasks, GPUs provide the general-purpose computational flexibility required for these diverse modalities while maintaining deep integration with mainstream operating systems through standardized APIs and unified memory models. This architectural advantage positions GPUs as the essential compute engine for both current applications and the emerging landscape of multimodal AI, where heterogeneous workloads must be processed in harmony.

OXMIQ™'s licensable GPU IP rearchitects the GPU from first principles incorporating breakthrough technologies including nano agents in silicon leveraging RISC-V cores, near-memory and in-memory computing, and light transport. OXMIQ delivers solutions that balance multimodal computing flexibility with the radical performance improvements required for next-generation graphics and AI workloads for its customers.

Software First:

Learning from decades of industry evolution, OXMIQ embraces a Software First strategy that prioritizes developer experience through a comprehensive software stack compatible with both OXMIQ IP-based silicon and third-party GPU and AI accelerator platforms.

OXCapsule™, OXMIQ's unified software ecosystem, abstracts away hardware complexity to provide frictionless deployment across diverse computing platforms, eliminating the configuration challenges that traditionally plague heterogeneous environments.

A flagship component, OXPython™, enables Python-based NVIDIA® CUDA™ AI applications to execute seamlessly on non-NVIDIA hardware without code modification or recompilation. Launching initially on Tenstorrent's AI platform later this year with multiple vendor integrations in progress, OXPython demonstrates OXMIQ's commitment to breaking down hardware silos and accelerating the democratization of high-performance computing across the industry.

“We’re excited to partner with OXMIQ on their OXPython software stack,” said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent™. “OXPython’s ability to bring Python® workloads for CUDA to AI platforms like Wormhole™ and Blackhole™ is great for developer portability and ecosystem expansion. It aligns with our goal of letting developers open and own their entire AI stack.”

The OXMIQ Breakthrough:

Beyond software, OXMIQ delivers a complete GPU hardware IP stack that powers silicon solutions scaling from Physical AI in edge devices and autonomous robots to enterprise edge infrastructure and zettascale data centers. Their scalable GPU core, OXCORE™, integrates scalar, vector, and tensor compute engines in a modular architecture customizable for specific workloads, enabling nano-agents, native Python acceleration, and compatibility with SIMD/CUDA paradigms.

OXCORE scales seamlessly from single core for compact Physical AI applications to thousands of cores for data centers via the OXQUILT™ chip-let architecture. Through OXQUILT, customers can configure optimal ratios of compute, memory and interconnect for their needs and achieve significant reduction in time to market, R&D and production costs v/s current industry standard methodologies.

Capital Efficiency & Market Traction:

OXMIQ has raised $20 million in seed funding from prominent technology investors, including strategic players in mobile and AI silicon such as MediaTek®, and has recorded its first round of software revenue. With its licensing-first model, OXMIQ avoids the heavy capital requirements of chip startups that depend on expensive EDA tools and physical tape-outs — delivering outstanding capital efficiency.

“OXMIQ has an impressive bold vision and world-class team,” said Lawrence Loh, SVP of MediaTek “The company’s GPU IP and software innovations will drive a new era of compute flexibility across devices – from mobile to automotive to AI on the edge.”

Mihira™:

After co-founding Mihira two years ago with Shobu Yarlagadda and SS Rajamouli, Raja Koduri has transitioned out of day-to-day operations at Mihira to focus full-time on running OXMIQ. Raja now acts as a strategic advisor to Mihira Visual Labs™, which is led by CEO Shobu Yarlagadda. OXMIQ holds a minority stake in Mihira and will continue to support its growth through foundational agentic and GPU IP technologies that power Mihira’s cinematic AI platform.

“Raja’s early contributions to Mihira helped shape our foundational vision of cinematic AI. Now, with OXMIQ, he and his team are building the deep-tech infrastructure that powers our next chapter,” said Shobu Yarlagadda, Co-Founder and CEO of Mihira Visual Labs™, and acclaimed producer of the Baahubali film series. “As we scale Mihira into a global creative platform, we’re thrilled to continue our close collaboration with OXMIQ and integrate their agentic GPU innovations into our storytelling stack.”

To learn more about licensing, investment, or career opportunities visit us on the web at oxmiq.ai.

Trademark Acknowledgments

