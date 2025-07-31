Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Announces Strategic Multi-State Distribution Agreement with Owen’s Craft Mixers

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s) –– the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol – today announced a national distribution agreement with Owen’s Craft Mixers, an award-winning, premium non-alcoholic mixer, effective August 1, 2025.

Southern Glazer’s today announced a national distribution agreement with Owen’s Craft Mixers, an award-winning, premium non-alcoholic mixer, effective August 1, 2025. Share

As part of the expanded alignment, Southern Glazer’s will now distribute Owen’s Craft Mixers across 23 markets in the United States.

“This partnership with Southern Glazer’s is more than just a distribution deal – it’s a launchpad to scale our presence and amplify our voice in the market,” said Josh Miller, Co-Founder & President, Owen’s Craft Mixers. “With their unmatched reach and expertise, we’re poised to bring Owen’s Mixers to more consumers, bars, restaurants, and stores than ever before.”

The agreement also supports Southern Glazer’s broader strategy to grow its presence in the non-alcoholic beverage space. The mixer category has surpassed $1.5 billion in annual sales, with the premium segment outpacing overall spirits in growth. In the On-Premise channel, fewer than 20% of accounts currently carry a premium or super-premium mixer, highlighting significant runway for expansion. Additionally, 30% of guests who order cocktails also order non-alcoholic beverages, further reinforcing the value of offering elevated mixer options.

Owen's Craft Mixers was founded by Josh Miller and Tyler Holland, brothers-in-law living in New York City who were passionate about making incredible cocktails. The brand’s name honors Miller’s great-great-grandfather, Owen Woods, who immigrated to the United States in 1864. The brand continues to be inspired and guided by Grandpa Owen’s stubborn commitment to quality, taste and family values.

“At Southern Glazer’s, we’re proud to partner with companies that not only deliver exceptional products, but also share our values,” said Mark Chaplin, President, Commercial Sales, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “Owen’s Craft Mixers is a family-owned brand built on quality, connection, and entrepreneurial spirit – ideals that resonate deeply with our own culture. We’re excited to help accelerate their national growth and bring their outstanding mixers to more customers across the country.”

The expanded distribution with Southern Glazer’s will allow Owen’s Craft Mixers to dramatically increase its physical availability, deepen relationships with key national, regional, and local retail and hospitality accounts, and unlock new promotional opportunities in collaboration with leading spirit brands.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 47 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its Southern Glazer’s Travel Retail Sales & Export Division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2025, Southern Glazer’s was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women, and was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Company to Work for Overall. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About Owen’s Mixers

Founded by Josh Miller and Tyler Holland, Owen’s Craft Mixers was created to democratize cocktails—delivering high-quality, real-ingredient mixers that are both easy to use and widely accessible. Today, it’s the fastest-growing cocktail mixer brand in the U.S., with backing from notable investors like Jimmy Butler, MGK, and Jon Rahm. Owen’s is available in over 23,000 retail locations including CVS, Walmart, Total Wine, Kroger, and BevMo, as well as top golf courses, stadiums, and hospitality venues nationwide. Learn more at owensmixers.com