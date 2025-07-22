DeepSat Selects Redwire’s AI-Powered Digital Engineering Systems for Precursor Mission in Very Low Earth Orbit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in aerospace and defense technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the first phase of a multi-phase contract by DeepSat, an Earth observation startup, to provide advanced modeling, simulation and design services for a planned dual-use Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellite constellation. The contract represents DeepSat’s first step towards deploying a VLEO constellation designed to serve customer missions with high revisit and in-orbit AI for advanced sensor fusion.

Under this initial contract phase, Redwire will leverage its Acorn 2.0 Agent-Based Modeling and Simulation (ABMS) software to support the architectural design and performance optimization of the DeepSat constellation. Acorn 2.0’s high-fidelity, agent-based approach will allow DeepSat to rapidly evaluate system behavior, mission utility, and operational scenarios across a wide range of conditions, enabling an accelerated development to launch timeline. Acorn 2.0, along with the company’s Digitally Engineered Mission Systems & Integration (DEMSI) platform and processes, are the backbone of today’s most advanced space missions, supporting space system design, hardware and software integration, and testing.

“Operating in VLEO presents unique design challenges that demand advanced digital engineering to accurately model, analyze and optimize mission performance, risk profiles and multi-domain interactions – capabilities that Redwire brings to bear in support of next-generation space missions,” said Tom Campbell, President of Redwire Space Missions. “Redwire is proud to support DeepSat in the development of their innovative constellation, which will deliver cutting-edge space technologies that enhance Earth intelligence and empower smarter decisions on the ground.”

DeepSat’s advanced VLEO satellite constellation will combine high revisit rates with in-orbit AI and multi-domain intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. The platform enables resilient, real-time, AI-powered Earth intelligence for critical missions such as vessel detection, energy infrastructure monitoring and disaster assessment across civil, commercial, and defense.

“This collaboration accelerates our ability to deliver a new layer of real-time Earth intelligence, built on proven digital engineering,” said Nerses Ohanyan, Co-Founder and CEO of DeepSat. “Redwire’s capabilities help reduce investor risk, speed time-to-market, and scale rapidly to meet urgent customer demands.”

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated aerospace and defense company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,300 employees located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

About DeepSat

DeepSat is developing an advanced satellite constellation in Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO), combining high revisit rates with in-orbit AI for sensor fusion. The platform enables resilient, real-time, AI-powered Earth intelligence for critical missions such as vessel detection, energy infrastructure monitoring and disaster assessment across civil, commercial and defense. For more information, please visit DeepSat.com.