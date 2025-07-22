SIXT Drives Value for SkyMiles® Members Through New Partnership with Delta Air Lines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIXT USA – a subsidiary of Sixt SE, a global leader in premium mobility services – today announced a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines, bringing together two trusted premium travel brands known for putting customers at the center of everything they do. Through this collaboration, Delta SkyMiles® Members can now earn and redeem miles when booking SIXT rental cars through the Delta Cars & Stays platform, offering enhanced value and convenience for travelers in the United States and across the globe.

Starting today, travelers can reserve SIXT rentals directly through Delta’s Cars & Stays platform – unlocking access to SIXT’s premium fleet at more than 2,000 locations across 100 countries, including SIXT’s more than 100 locations in the U.S. with presence at 51 major airports. SkyMiles® Members will earn 2 miles per eligible dollar spent on SIXT rentals booked through the platform. To celebrate the launch, SIXT will be featured in Delta’s annual Beyond the Summer event and where Members can earn 3 miles per eligible dollar on rentals booked between July 21 and August 20, 2025.

With a focus on delivering seamless, digitally enabled travel experiences, the partnership reflects the strengths of both brands, providing a high-end travel experience to customers. The collaboration is designed to meet the shared needs of frequent travelers and international visitors seeking a smooth transition from the runway to the road. With SIXT’s continued expansion to both top-tier airport and off-airport locations in major metro areas and other popular travel destinations in the United States and internationally, the collaboration with Delta supports a more integrated and rewarding journey for customers from start to finish.

Regine Sixt, Senior Executive President International Marketing, Sixt SE: “Delta and SIXT share the ambition to set global standards for customer experience, quality, and service. Our new expanded partnership reflects a shared understanding of mobility as a premium experience. We’re bringing our brands together where travelers expect the highest standards: in an environment defined by trust, comfort, and global excellence.”

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: "We are proud to partner with Delta Air Lines to further elevate the travel experience for SkyMiles® Members. Driven by a mutual commitment to premium service and streamlined mobility, SIXT and Delta are making it easier than ever for guests to move in style and comfort. With our expanding presence at key U.S. airports and a diverse fleet that represents quality and performance, we are excited to help customers get the most out of every journey.”

Prashant Sharma, V.P. of Loyalty at Delta: “Customers want a loyalty experience that is relevant, reliable and valuable at every touchpoint in their journey, not just on their flight. Our partnership with SIXT is the newest way we are meeting customers where they are as their preferences evolve across the world.”

With aligned footprints across key Delta hubs, the partnership connects Delta and SIXT at some of the busiest U.S. airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International, Salt Lake City International, Los Angeles International, John F. Kennedy International, among others. It also extends to SIXT’s growing network of off-airport locations including recent openings such as Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL, New Orleans Hyatt Regency, New York City Brooklyn, Calgary Downtown, and San Antonio River Walk.

In just a little over a decade, the United States has become the most important growth market for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 25 states, employs more than 2,000 team members, and now serves 51 of the most important airports across the country. In addition, by launching operations in Canada in 2022, SIXT is tapping into another billion-dollar market that also offers potential for synergies with its U.S. operations.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its headquarters in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2023 Sixt Group achieved consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 464.3 million and another significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 3.62 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

