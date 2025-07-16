AFL Launches DENALI™: Peak Performance for Optical Fiber Networks

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AFL, an industry-leading manufacturer of fiber optic cables, connectivity and equipment, today introduces DENALI, a modular optical fiber platform that is specifically engineered for high-growth GPU environments with minimal infrastructure upgrades. The DENALI platform delivers leading-edge data center performance today while positioning the facilities of tomorrow to scale with the increasing complexity and volume of hyperscale and AI workloads.

“The market is undergoing a major shift, where AI-driven densification is transforming how data centers approach fiber deployment," said Marc Bolick, President of Product Solutions at AFL. Share

With its modular design, the DENALI platform adapts as networks grow, featuring advanced rack-mount hardware, cassettes and pre-terminated customizable assemblies. This platform delivers up to 288 LC duplex ports (576 fibers) in 4RU of rack space and supports speeds from 10GB to 800GB and beyond.

“The market is undergoing a major shift, where AI-driven densification is transforming how data centers approach fiber deployment," said Marc Bolick, President of Product Solutions at AFL. “The DENALI platform was developed in response to this shift of handling faster scaling, reduced downtime and solid reliability that AI workloads actually need."

Product Overview Video

Key Benefits of the DENALI Platform

The comprehensive platform accelerates AI cluster expansions, reducing time-to-market, keeping projects on schedule and driving faster time-to-revenue with stronger ROI on infrastructure builds.

Simplified Deployment Process: The platform's design reduces the number of components required for installation, streamlining inventory management and reducing potential points of failure.

The platform's design reduces the number of components required for installation, streamlining inventory management and reducing potential points of failure. Intelligent System Integration: DENALI ensures seamless integration with existing infrastructure, minimizing disruption during upgrades and expansions.

DENALI ensures seamless integration with existing infrastructure, minimizing disruption during upgrades and expansions. Enhanced Fiber Management: The platform’s streamlined cable management solutions reduce maintenance requirements and improve long-term network reliability.

DENALI is now available for global deployment.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, test and inspection equipment, connectivity and fusion splicers. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data centers, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications. Learn more about AFL, its products and services by visiting www.AFLglobal.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and read our blog.