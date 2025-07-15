Pipedrive Launches Smart Prospecting Toolkit ‘Pulse’ and Revamps Plans to Help Businesses Focus, Prioritize and Grow

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, today launched Pipedrive Pulse, a smart prospecting toolkit that helps sales teams cut through the noise, focus on best-fit leads and take control of their pipeline. The company introduced streamlined plans aligned with how customers sell, scale and succeed. It also unveiled two powerful enhancements, Team Inbox and branched automations, built to boost team productivity and streamline communication into one collaborative workspace.

Across tools, regions and company sizes, prospecting continues to rank as one of the top challenges for sales professionals. According to Pipedrive’s research, approximately 60% of CRM users struggle with pre-sales activities, particularly with qualifying and nurturing leads. Small business sales teams are often lean, with reps juggling multiple roles and dozens of leads and active deals at any given time, which makes qualification and prioritization not just helpful, but essential. Pulse is Pipedrive’s answer to this challenge, bringing together leads enrichment, scoring and nurturing and an intelligent sales feed all in one place to help teams focus on what matters most.

With Pulse, users can fill in missing lead data to level up qualification and outreach, score leads based on what matters the most to their business, automate nurturing with custom email sequences and reminders and instantly identify high-priority opportunities using a personalised sales feed

“Pulse is like having a co-pilot for your entire sales workflow,” said Viktoria Ruubel, Chief Product Officer at Pipedrive. “Salespeople are constantly pulled in ten directions at once, chasing leads, switching tabs, updating spreadsheets. Pulse brings clarity to the chaos by helping them focus on the right prospects, take the right actions at the right time and ultimately close more with less effort. It’s smart, fast and built for how sales really happens.”

The Pulse toolkit will remain in beta through the end of Q3. More info about Pulse can be found here.

Pipedrive is also rolling out two powerful enhancements to boost team productivity: Team Inbox and branched automations. Team Inbox centralizes shared email communication into one collaborative workspace, allowing multiple users to access, manage and respond to customer messages efficiently, all without leaving Pipedrive. Branched automations enable users to build smarter, condition-based workflows that take different paths based on specific criteria, helping teams automate follow-ups, personalize customer journeys and work more efficiently at scale.

New plans that reflect real customer needs

Alongside Pulse, Pipedrive is also launching a restructured set of pricing plans that are more intuitive, better aligned with business growth stages and packed with added value for customers.

Lite is the new starting point, helping teams organize their sales in one simple, intuitive workspace with essential tools like lead and pipeline management, AI-generated sales reports and the new real-time Pulse sales feed.





Growth reduces manual work and builds momentum through email automation, forecasting tools and nurturing sequences, so salespeople can focus more on closing deals than chasing tasks.





Premium adds power and precision to the entire sales cycle with features like lead generation, custom deal scoring, data enrichment, contracts and e-signatures.





adds power and precision to the entire sales cycle with features like lead generation, custom deal scoring, data enrichment, contracts and e-signatures. Ultimate delivers the full strength of Pipedrive, giving advanced teams access to enriched data, account-level security, expanded usage limits and a sandbox environment to test and optimize performance across markets.

“We heard our customers loud and clear: they wanted plans that reflect how they actually use Pipedrive,” said Viktoria Ruubel. “These updates make it easier for teams to access the features they need, stay focused and grow without friction.”

For many existing customers, switching to their new best-matched plan means more features at the same cost. Pulse Feed, the core feature of the new Pulse toolkit, will be available to all Pipedrive users, regardless of their plan. More advanced tools like custom scoring and data enrichment will be included from the Premium plan onwards.

More details on new plans: pipedrive.com/pricing

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico and DTCP. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.