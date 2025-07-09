HELIOS and Caroline Harvey Partner to Advance Equity and Innovation in Women’s Hockey

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HELIOS, the leading wearable performance platform in ice hockey, proudly announces a new partnership with Caroline Harvey—Olympic medalist, World Champion, and two-time NCAA National Champion—to help close the long-standing gap in sport science and technology for female athletes.

As women’s sports experience unprecedented growth in participation, viewership, and investment, performance tools and research have yet to catch up. Most data standards and development models are still based on men. For female athletes, especially in hockey, that means training without a complete picture—and often without the tools to reach their full potential.

Caroline Harvey is helping to change that.

A generational talent with a relentless work ethic, Harvey is redefining what excellence looks like in women’s hockey. From breaking records at Wisconsin to leading Team USA to multiple gold medals on the world stage, she represents not just dominance, but progress. Now, by teaming up with HELIOS, she’s taking that progress off the ice—and into the broader future of the sport.

“I’ve always strived to play at the highest level and be at my best,” said Harvey. “But it’s not just about my journey—it’s about making sure the next generation has the tools, the data, and the support they need to pursue theirs.”

This partnership signals a bold commitment from HELIOS to accelerate that change. In an industry where women’s sports have historically been underfunded and underserved by research, Harvey and HELIOS are working to flip the script—bringing visibility, innovation, and investment to where it’s long been overdue.

“Caroline embodies everything HELIOS stands for—grit, discipline, and a relentless drive to improve,” said Bill Near, CEO of HELIOS. “Together, we’re not only advancing performance—we’re helping lead a new chapter in women’s hockey where every athlete has the opportunity to be seen, measured, and developed on their own terms.”

As the women’s game continues to rise, this collaboration marks a pivotal step toward a more equitable, empowered future—on and off the ice.

About HELIOS

HELIOS provides advanced wearable performance analytics for ice hockey, empowering coaches, players, and parents with objective, actionable insights. Trusted across elite youth programs, high schools, and national teams, HELIOS is redefining how athletic development is measured and achieved.

About Caroline Harvey

Caroline Harvey, a standout defender for the U.S. Women’s National Team and the University of Wisconsin, led her team to three consecutive National title games with two NCAA championships (2023, 2025). She was the first UW defender to score 63 points in a season, earning Patty Kazmaier top-3 finalist honors and back-to-back WCHA Defender of the Year awards. Internationally, she was named Best Defender at the 2023 and 2025 Women’s World Championships (gold medals) and won Olympic silver with Team USA in Beijing 2022.