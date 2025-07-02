Westlake Royal Building Products Launches Outdoor Design Tool for Kindred Outdoors + Surrounds

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Royal Building Products™ (“Westlake Royal”), a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), announces the launch of its new Outdoor Design Tool for Kindred™ Outdoors + Surrounds—an interactive visualizer that helps users imagine, design and plan custom outdoor living spaces with ease. Whether building new or enhancing an existing area, the tool provides an intuitive, hands-on experience to explore products, experiment with layouts and make confident design decisions.

The new Outdoor Design Tool is an immersive platform that allows homeowners, contractors and landscape architects to create detailed outdoor designs, starting with a layout and then customizing with Kindred’s easy-to-install solutions. Users can incorporate a wide range of Kindred products, including Signature Kitchens, outdoor cabinets, fire bowls, fireplaces and fire pits, available in multiple finishes and colors. Designs can be further customized with a curated selection of architectural stone veneer, cooking appliances like grills and ovens, as well as lighting, flooring, furniture, plants and more to create a realistic and fully imagined space.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the new Outdoor Design Tool for Kindred Outdoors + Surrounds,” said Steve Booz, vice president of marketing at Westlake Royal Building Products. “Whether for personal inspiration or professional use, this tool empowers users to visualize and personalize their space with Kindred’s beautiful, functional products—designed to bring outdoor living visions to life.”

To simplify and streamline the journey from concept to construction, users can use the tool to generate a design summary to guide contractors through the planning and specification stages, ensuring a smooth, efficient build process.

In addition to the tool’s design capabilities, in-platform guidance is also available to support users throughout the process. This includes helpful callouts and tips for using a variety of tools—such as controlling lighting conditions, adjusting viewing angles and tracking products applied to the space—making it especially valuable for first-time users exploring the platform’s robust features.

Explore the Kindred Outdoor Design Tool by visiting: https://mykindredliving.steps3d.net.1

About Kindred Outdoors + Surrounds

Kindred Outdoors + Surrounds creates thoughtfully designed outdoor living solutions that bring people together in beautiful, functional spaces. From handcrafted fire bowls and fireplace surrounds to fully equipped outdoor kitchens, Kindred products are made for connection, comfort and conversation—both inside and outside the home. Launched in 2020, Kindred offers easy-to-install solutions that can be specified with any manufactured stone from the Westlake Royal Building Products portfolio, including Eldorado Stone, Cultured Stone, Dutch Quality and StoneCraft. For more information, visit MyKindredLiving.com.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Westlake Royal Building Products manufactures high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

For more information, please visit WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com.