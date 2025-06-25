IFF’s 2024 Do More Good Report Highlights Progress in Sustainability and Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IFF (NYSE: IFF)—a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health, and biosciences—has released its 2024 Do More Good Report which showcases a year of meaningful progress, transformative innovation, and commitment to people and the planet. The report highlights key accomplishments across the organization and emphasizes the impact of IFF’s sustainable solutions through four core pillars, aligned with its new theme, 'The Science of Possible': Conscious Sourcing, Intentional Innovation, Partnerships of Impact, and Operating for the Future.

“We’re working to bring the best of science, creativity and heart to everything we do,” said Erik Fyrwald, IFF CEO. “This report is more than a record of progress — it’s a reflection of our commitment to making the impossible possible through sustained innovation.”

This year’s report features a variety of leading innovations that are delivering real value to customers across all the markets served by IFF. One of these is how IFF is working to transition away from fossil-based feedstocks through its family of advanced engineered biomaterials created from the enzymatic polymerization of plant sugar. Designed Enzymatic Biomaterials™ (DEB) technology is an entirely new way to make high-performing, sustainable biomaterials. It represents a breakthrough in product innovation with the potential to replace petrochemical-based products from a wide range of home and personal care markets and industrial applications, in a technically feasible and cost-effective way.

Highlights from the 2024 Do More Good Report include:

Customer-centric sustainability: IFF-enabled products helped avoid 27.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions in 2024 — 16.5 times more than the company’s own manufacturing emissions.

Innovation for impact: About 79% of new products launched in 2023–24 included a sustainability value proposition, supporting IFF’s 2030 goal for all new innovations to benefit people and the planet.

Advancing supply chain sustainability: Seventy-five natural ingredients were certified For Life by ECOCERT, supporting conservation and improving farmer livelihoods.

Operational excellence: The company’s safety performance was 40% below 2021 levels, having achieved a 5% reduction in its total recordable incident rate from the prior year. In addition, 100% of employees completed business ethics training.

IFF’s sustainability leadership continues to be recognized by top global benchmarks like Dow Jones Sustainability Index (North America), 2024 EcoVadis Platinum, CDP Climate A List, USA TODAY’s America’s Climate Leaders 2025, and Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2025, among many others.

