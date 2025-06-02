Diversified Healthcare Trust Closes $94 Million of Mortgage Financings Secured by Six SHOP Communities

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced that it has closed two fixed rate mortgage financings totaling $94.3 million, secured by six senior housing communities managed by Five Star Senior Living, the operating division of AlerisLife Inc. The financings consist of a $64.0 million five-year mortgage loan and a $30.3 million ten-year Fannie Mae mortgage loan. Proceeds from these loans, together with cash on hand, will be used to repay the remaining $100.0 million of DHC’s 9.75% senior notes due June 2025.

The $64.0 million loan bears a fixed interest rate of 6.57% and is secured by four communities consisting of 1,079 units with an appraised value per unit of approximately $171,000. The Fannie Mae loan bears a fixed interest rate of 6.36%, is interest only for the first three years, and is secured by two communities consisting of 465 units with an appraised value of approximately $142,000 per unit. Based on the 2024 NOI of the six collateral communities, the appraised value reflects an implied cap rate of 5.8%, or approximately $162,000 per unit.

Since March 2025, DHC has closed on an aggregate of $343.0 million of mortgage financings secured by 27 SHOP communities. On a combined basis, these financings reflect an average per unit valuation of approximately $174,000 and a weighted average interest rate of 6.55%.

Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of DHC, made the following statement:

“Now that we have completed the financings to repay our 2025 notes with attractive valuations for the collateral assets, we are turning our attention to paying off the balance of our 2026 note. We plan to address this maturity with proceeds from a combination of $330.0 million to $380.0 million of asset sales, and new financings.”

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2025, DHC’s approximately $6.8 billion portfolio included 343 properties in 34 states and Washington, D.C., with more than 26,000 senior living units, approximately 7.6 million square feet of medical office and life science properties and occupied by approximately 450 tenants. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $40 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.dhcreit.com.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever DHC uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “will”, “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, DHC is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon DHC’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. For example, DHC believes it should be able to pay off the balance of its senior secured notes due 2026 by the end of 2025 through additional asset sales and new financings. However, DHC may not be able to sell additional assets or execute on new financings on the timelines or terms it expects or at all. As a result, DHC may not be able to pay off the balance of its senior secured notes due 2026 by the end of 2025.

Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by DHC’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond DHC’s control.

The information contained in DHC’s filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in DHC’s periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause differences from DHC’s forward-looking statements. DHC’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, DHC does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.‎

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.