Granola Launches AI Workspace for Teams and Raises $43M Series B

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granola, the AI-powered notepad that combines your typed notes with AI transcriptions, today launches Granola 2.0. This major update transforms the company's popular AI meeting assistant into a powerful, intelligent workspace for teams. Every day, Granola transcribes and analyzes millions of minutes of conversation: collective knowledge which is now accessible and actionable across entire organizations.

"Since our launch a year ago, people have started referring to Granola as their 'second brain,'" said Christopher Pedregal, Co-Founder of Granola. "With Granola 2.0, we're bringing that power to your entire team, tapping into the most up-to-date, relevant data on what's happening in your company – the conversations your employees are having day in, day out."

Granola 2.0 and all its features are rolling out today. New users can download the desktop app and create their first shared folder in under a minute.

Beyond Meeting Notes: Harnessing Shared Context with AI

Granola has identified that the most valuable information in companies isn't found in static documents or wikis, but in the daily conversations happening across teams.

"Harnessing shared meeting context with AI will be a core tool of how effective teams work in the future," said Pedregal. "Our vision is to make Granola the place your team gets work done – a powerful, intelligent workspace sitting on top of living, up-to-date context of what's happening in your company."

With the launch of 2.0, Granola is now a collaborative workspace that transforms how teams capture, share, and leverage collective knowledge:

Shared Team Folders: Create dedicated spaces for Sales Calls, Customer Feedback, Hiring Loops, Weekly Syncs, and more, with folders that anyone on your team can access (even without a Granola account)

Chat with Folders: Query across an entire folder of meeting notes using best-in-class reasoning models, with AI delivering insights that cite specific meetings and transcripts as sources

Enterprise Collaboration: Business & Enterprise users can explore any public folder inside their domain—perfect for competitive intel, customer success, or onboarding new hires

Slack Integration: with a one-time connection to Slack, Granola can keep your whole team in the with concise summaries and a “chat with this meeting” button posted to your chosen channel the moment the call ends

"With every call in one place, sales leaders can ask 'Why are we losing deals this quarter?,' product managers can investigate 'Which UX issues come up most often?,' and recruiters can understand 'Where do our interviews keep stalling?' — all answered instantly with source-linked citations," said Sam Stephenson, Co-Founder of Granola.

What's Next

The launch also coincides with the announcement that Granola has raised $43 million in Series B funding led by Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross from NFDG, with continued participation from existing investors Mike Mignano from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Nabeel Hyatt from Spark Capital. The company has also attracted investment from an impressive roster of angel investors, including Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Amjad Masad (Replit), Tobi Lutke (Shopify), Karri Saarinen (Linear), Lenny Rachitsky (Lenny's Newsletter), Des Traynor (Intercom), Karim Atiyeh (Ramp), Zach Lloyd (Warp), Charlie Songhurst, Noah Weiss, Romain Huet, Nilan Peiris and Laura Modiano.

With this funding, Granola plans to continue expanding its team in London to accelerate product development. The company is focused on making Granola a tool that not only helps teams work better but think better.

About Granola

Granola was founded in March 2023 by Chris Pedregal and Sam Stephenson to change the way we work, with tools that understand us, anticipate our actions, and augment our abilities. In May 2023 they raised a $4.25M Seed round from Lightspeed Venture Partners, betaworks and FirstMinute, and raised a further $20M Series A in October 2024, led by Spark Capital, with participation from investors AI Grant, Lightspeed, Betaworks, Firstminute Capital, and others.

About the Founders

Chris Pedregal - https://www.linkedin.com/in/pedregal/

Chris studied Computer Science at Stanford before joining Google as a Product Manager, where he worked on Gmail, Search and Maps. In 2013 he quit to launch Socratic, an AI-powered tutor for high school students, which grew organically to 10+ million MAUs and won “App of the Year” in 2017. In 2018, Socratic was acquired by Google, where it receives over four billion questions a year.

Sam Stephenson - https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephensonsam/

Sam studied graphic design at Falmouth before spending a few years in San Francisco at a design agency and an education non-profit. Along the way, he built his own startup connecting neighborhoods to local farmers, helped build an iOS app for Swim Smooth, designed interactive ski maps for Carv and helped an array of B2B companies with design and front end development.

