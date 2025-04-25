Corona, The World’s Most Valuable Beer Brand1, Announces Its 100-Year Anniversary with Global Celebration

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Corona proudly celebrates its 100-year anniversary, a remarkable milestone for the iconic brand that has been synonymous with the beach and enjoyed by consumers worldwide for the past century. Since 1925, Corona has cultivated a deep association with the beach; fully embodying a lifestyle connected to nature and relaxation.

In honor of the occasion, Corona invites everyone to live their “beach side” – a.k.a. their best side – at top-tier beach locations across the globe. The Corona 100 platform includes a film highlighting 100 years of beach culture, a definitive list of the top 100 beaches in the world to visit, and a signed multi-year sponsorship of a renowned concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro — all offering people across the globe opportunities to connect with their beach side.

“For 100 years, Corona has fully embodied the ‘This is Living’ spirit of the beach lifestyle, inspiring people to disconnect from their everyday routine and reconnect with nature and each other,” said Clarissa Pantoja, Global VP of Corona. “Enjoyed by millions around the world today and still growing, Corona will always remain unwavering in its commitment to the beach. This anniversary is not just a celebration of our legacy, but also a call for everyone to embrace their best side – the beach side – both now and for the next 100 years to follow.”

100 Years, 100 Iconic Beaches

To honor a century of beach side living, the brand has created its Corona Beach 100 list: a curated guide of the world’s most iconic beaches that best represent Corona’s “This is Living” expression. From hidden coves to legendary coastlines to remote paradises, these beaches aren’t just destinations; they’re places where people have traveled for centuries to disconnect from the real world and reconnect with nature.

The guide includes sandy beaches from famed hotspots within South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil, as well as showcases some lesser traveled shorelines, such as Chile’s Punta de Lobos, Iceland’s Stokksnes Beach, and Canada’s Cox Bay Beach, among many more.

Additionally, Corona is offering the chance to visit the iconic beaches featured on the Beach 100 list. Anyone of legal drinking age can enter to win a chance to tap into their beach side at one of the 100 crowned coastlines simply by purchasing the special edition 100 Anniversary pack and scanning the QR code. Other instant win items include Corona merchandise, coolers, towels, and digital vouchers.

To build the guide, Corona assembled a panel of beach experts, comprised of oceanographers, surfers, free divers, and other nature enthusiasts to curate the list, all who meticulously rated hundreds of the world’s beaches using a carefully curated set of criteria. Each beach in the Corona Beach 100 is “Sun Awarded” – rated between one to three suns – and recognizes the locations that embody the true spirit of “This is Living” based on three essential elements: Beachside Culture, Connection to Nature, and Scenic Aesthetics.

To access the Beach 100 list – developed in partnership with experiential marketing agency, WINK – and to learn more about how to win Beach 100 prizes, visit Corona.com for more information.

Cheers to 100 Years at Copacabana Beach

To kick-off the anniversary in grand fashion, Corona will take over one of the most iconic beaches in the world – Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janeiro – as a marquee sponsor of a global concert that will transform the shores of Copacabana Beach into the ultimate celebration. Taking place on May 3rd, the concert will captivate millions of attendees on the beach where each year the concert will feature some of the world’s most popular musical artists and bands.

A Century of Beach Culture

From its origins in Mexico in 1925, Corona has been dedicated to quality with an emphasis on how the beach lifestyle positively impacts consumers worldwide. Named the World’s Most Valuable Beer Brand1 in 2024, Corona has turned every sip into a moment of connection through its premium products – brewed with 100% natural ingredients including its iconic lime ritual – and continues to bring more “This is Living” moments of social connection and relaxation into the world.

To highlight those 100 years of beach culture, Corona has unveiled a branded legacy film, titled “This is Living Since 1925," that brings to life many decades unfolding over the course of a day. From the early beginnings of beach side gatherings during the bikini era to swimming and surfing across the globe today, the archival look and feel across the film sets the tone for each decade, which also depicts a variety of beaches and coastlines from around the world.

As seen in the film – created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam – Corona’s integration within the beach culture is effortless in the scenes over time, a testament to the brand’s natural place on the beach “Since 1925.”

The 360 platform also features vibrant new digital, trade, and OOH assets that highlight how Corona has remained a staple for beach lovers from around the world for generations — no matter the season or location.

The centennial celebrations will continue throughout 2025, so grab a lime, raise a Corona, and join the brand in commemorating a century of vibrant beachside living. Cheers to 100 years under the sun and to the next century of unforgettable "This Is Living" moments.

About Corona Global

Corona, an AB InBev global brand*, is the iconic beer brand that is synonymous with paradise with a presence in 180 countries. Recognized as the world’s most valuable beer brand in Kantar’s BrandZ global 2024 rankings, Corona invites the world outside, beckoning you to reconnect with your essential nature and embrace the simple pleasures of life. But it's not just about the beer – it's about the ritual. The ritual of adding a slice of lime to your Corona, an experience that elevates the moment. Corona isn't just a beverage; it's nature in a bottle. And we strive to help protect nature and have become the first global beverage brand with a net-zero plastic footprint. This builds on our longstanding ambition to help protect the world’s oceans and beaches from plastic pollution. Every sip of Corona is a celebration of nature and the beauty of the world around us.

*Corona is not sold by AB InBev in the United States.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 144 000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2024, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 59.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).