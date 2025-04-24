-

KBRA Releases Research – Tariffs May Offer a Temporary Boost to U.S. Auto ABS Recoveries

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research that examines the potential impacts of tariffs on auto loan ABS credit fundamentals. Although the ultimate scope and breadth of changes in U.S. trade policy remains uncertain, the broad implementation of tariffs could pose headwinds to credit fundamentals across various securitized asset classes. However, auto loan ABS may enjoy some benefit—at least in the short term—as rising vehicle prices boost liquidation proceeds on repossessed vehicles, leading to higher recovery rates and lower net losses across outstanding securitized auto loan collateral pools.

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. auto loan ABS recovery rates are at their lowest levels since the global financial crisis, with prime auto loan ABS recoveries averaging 52.6% and non-prime recoveries averaging 38.2% in 2024.
  • Tariffs should result in higher used vehicle values and increased liquidation proceeds on repossessed vehicles, leading to a meaningful improvement in auto loan ABS recovery rates from current levels.
  • Higher recovery rates will only lead to lower auto loan ABS net losses if default rates (i.e., gross losses) remain stable at the same time—an outcome we view as unlikely.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

Contacts

Brian Ford, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2329
brian.ford@kbra.com

Caleb Murthy, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1433
caleb.murthy@kbra.com

Brajean Ramos, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-2417
brajean.ramos@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

