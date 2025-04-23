-

Carnegie Mellon University’s Feinberg Lab’s FRESH bioprinting technique brings vascularized tissue one step closer

Using their novel Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH) 3D bioprinting technique, which allows for the printing of soft living cells and tissues, the Feinberg lab has built a first-of-its-kind microphysiologic system, or tissue model, entirely out of collagen.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collagen is well-known as an important component of skin, but its impact is much greater, as it is the most abundant protein in the body, providing structure and support to nearly all tissues and organs. Using their novel Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH) 3D bioprinting technique, which allows for the printing of soft living cells and tissues, Carnegie Mellon’s Feinberg lab has built a first-of-its-kind microphysiologic system, or tissue model, entirely out of collagen. This advancement expands the capabilities of how researchers can study disease and build tissues for therapy, such as Type 1 diabetes.

Using their novel (FRESH 3D bioprinting technique, which allows for the printing of soft living cells and tissues, Carnegie Mellon's Feinberg lab has built a first-of-its-kind microphysiologic system, or tissue model, entirely out of collagen.

Share

Traditionally, tiny models of human tissue that mimic human physiology, known as microfluidics, organ-on-chip, or microphysiologic systems, have been made using synthetic materials such as silicone rubber or plastics, because that was the only way researchers could build these devices. Because these materials aren’t native to the body, they cannot fully recreate the normal biology, limiting their use and application.

“Now, we can build microfluidic systems in the Petri dish entirely out of collagen, cells, and other proteins, with unprecedented structural resolution and fidelity,” explained Adam Feinberg, a professor of biomedical engineering and materials science & engineering at Carnegie Mellon. “Most importantly, these models are fully biologic, which means cells function better.”

In new research published in Science Advances, the group demonstrates use of this FRESH bioprinting advancement, building more complex vascularized tissues out of fully biologic materials, to create a pancreatic-like tissue that could potentially be used in the future to treat Type 1 diabetes. This advancement builds on the team's earlier work published in Science, by improving the resolution and quality to create fluidic channels that are like blood vessels down to about 100-micron diameter.

“It is paramount for everyone to understand the importance of team-based science in developing these technologies and the value varied expertise brings both to the project, and our impact on society,” elaborated Feinberg.

This technology is currently being commercialized by FluidForm Bio, a Carnegie Mellon spinout company.

Feinberg and his collaborators are committed to releasing open-source designs and other technologies that allow for broad adoption within the research community. “We’re hoping that very quickly, other labs in the world will adopt and expand this capability to other disease and tissue areas,” Feinberg added. “We see this as a base platform for building more complex and vascularized tissue systems.”

Contacts

Sara Pecchia
svaccar@andrew.cmu.edu
412-268-1422

Industry:

Carnegie Mellon University's College of Engineering

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#3Dbioprinting
#Bioprinting
#Biotechnology

Contacts

Sara Pecchia
svaccar@andrew.cmu.edu
412-268-1422

Social Media Profiles
Carnegie Mellon University College of Engineering LinkedIn
Carnegie Mellon University College of Engineering X
Carnegie Mellon University College of Engineering YouTube
More News From Carnegie Mellon University's College of Engineering

Carnegie Mellon Researchers Discover New Minimally Invasive Method for Deep Brain Stimulation to Treat Depression and Other Neural Conditions

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and Allegheny Health Network have developed a new method for deep brain stimulation. The technique, called “DeepFocus,” uses transnasal electrical stimulation to achieve more accurate electrical stimulation in the brain. DeepFocus uses close proximity and highly conductive pathways offered by thin bones between the nasal cavity and brain to create larger and more accurate electric fields in deep brain regions than traditio...

Carnegie Mellon Study Finds Ride-Hailing Technology Mitigates Impact of Racial Discrimination

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new study from researchers in Carnegie Mellon University’s College of Engineering found that ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft have helped to mitigate racial discrimination against Black passengers. The study builds on prior research that concluded using a Black-sounding name results in up to double the cancellation rate as when using a White-sounding name, but despite that substantial difference, wait times for a ride were the same or differed by mere seconds....

Carnegie Mellon’s Hacking Team Wins Third Straight, Record Eighth Overall DEF CON Capture-the-Flag Title

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The winningest team in DEF CON’s Capture-the-Flag (CTF) competition history, Carnegie Mellon University’s Plaid Parliament of Pwning (PPP), won its third consecutive title, earning its eighth victory in the past 12 years. PPP joined forces with CMU Alum and University of British Columbia Professor Robert Xiao's team, Maple Bacon, and hackers from CMU Alum startup Theori.io (The Duck), playing under the name Maple Mallard Magistrates (MMM). DEF CON’s three-day flagshi...
Back to Newsroom