Modivcare and Aetna Better Health® of Illinois Transform Access to Healthcare in Illinois with Launch of Health Stations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illinoisans now have easy access to user friendly enhanced health stations through a collaboration between Modivcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a healthcare services company integrating technology into personalized care experiences, focused on improving health outcomes, and Aetna Better Health® of Illinois, a CVS Health® company. The Modivcare Higi Stations offer self-service health information and digital navigation, as well as functionality to support telehealth in the future. The stations are available to the public, including Aetna Better Health of Illinois members, at Aetna community-based organization partner locations – where members live, work and play. The collaboration builds on both organizations’ longstanding relationship across service lines and underscores their commitment to improving healthcare access and equity for diverse, underserved populations.

Starting in collaboration with five community partners, and expanding to 15, placement of these stations offers community members convenient, no-cost access to health information and education on common chronic conditions. Additionally, the stations offer Aetna Better Health of Illinois members the opportunity to complete a health survey and receive personalized recommendations to address care gaps, including unmet health- related social needs, and access community and plan resources.

Modivcare’s Higi Stations and suite of services play a pivotal role to enhance and expand access to care where community members spend their time in their neighborhoods. Aetna works with local partners to provide its members with tools and services to help them better understand their health and take action to improve it through personalized education and navigation to community resources, and these stations provide a new tool to build upon that work.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Aetna Better Health of Illinois, leveraging our Higi Stations and platform to deliver technology-driven care access and community engagement solutions,” said L. Heath Sampson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modivcare. “This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to improving healthcare access and equity for under-resourced communities. By providing self-service Smart Health Stations, we empower individuals to better understand and monitor their health risks, connect with educational programs and in the future, engage directly with virtual care providers through the platform’s telehealth capabilities. The future of healthcare demands broader access and smarter use of clinical resources. This scalable, tech-enabled model reflects where the industry is headed – and where Modivcare is leading. Together with Aetna Better Health of Illinois, we are making a significant difference in the health and well-being of our communities.”

“Through our expanded collaboration with Modivcare, we can improve the health and well-being of our members through emerging technology and access,” said Rushil Desai, Chief Executive Officer of Aetna Better Health of Illinois. “Our work together opens a new opportunity to address the critical needs of the community and our members. These self-service stations allow our members to measure key health metrics, facilitate self-screening and enable members to connect to a provider in community centers. Our joint efforts positively impact the lives of individuals and families across Illinois, including those that can’t find a doctor, by providing easy-to-use tools to help promote prevention, manage chronic conditions and connect to healthcare resources. We look forward to further empowering our members to live healthier lives through our expanded collaboration with Modivcare.”

Modivcare and Aetna Better Health of Illinois are proud to collaborate with several esteemed, community-based organizations to host the Higi Stations and become new access points for care. Current locations include:

Rincon Family Services

Supportive Reentry Network Collaborative

The Kindness Campaign

Vermillion County Healthcare Collaborative

Westside Health Authority

“We're thrilled to collaborate with Modivcare and Aetna Better Health of Illinois in offering the Higi Smart Health Stations at Rincon Family Services,” said Eddy F. Borrayo, President/CEO of Rincon Family Services. “Every day, approximately 120 clients walk through our doors at this location, and this kiosk will provide them with valuable access to health screenings and personalized health information. This initiative is aligned with our priority to provide tools that improve the health and wellness of the clients we serve. It empowers our community by offering a convenient and no-cost way to monitor their health, bridge gaps in care, and improve overall well-being. By integrating this innovative technology into our services, we’re making a direct impact on the lives of those we serve, especially for those who may face barriers to accessing traditional healthcare.”

Modivcare and Aetna Better Health of Illinois remain committed to exploring new opportunities to innovate and amplify healthcare services for communities in Illinois. By integrating various aspects of healthcare delivery, from transportation to member engagement, both organizations aim to set new standards in member satisfaction and healthcare outcomes.

Aetna Better Health of Illinois serves over 360,000 Medicaid members in 102 counties. The health plan offers value-added benefits and best practices that have proven positive results in utilization, health gap closures and member satisfaction. For more information about Aetna Better Health of Illinois, visit our website, www.aetnabetterhealth.com/illinois-medicaid.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a healthcare services company who seamlessly blends technology into the uniquely human experience of care through a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes to connect people to the care that matters. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and virtual monitoring, including VRI and Higi. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.