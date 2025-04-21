China’s Moutai Elevates Chinese Liquor Culture onto the Global Stage

HAIKOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--China’s premier liquor brand Moutai captivated audiences with an impressive exhibition highlighting its global journey and the richness of Chinese liquor culture at the recently concluded 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), or Hainan Expo 2025.

Held in Haikou, the capital of South China's Hainan Province, the five-day event welcomed over 1,700 enterprises and 4,200 consumer brands from 71 countries and regions. From technology and jewelry to gourmet food and Chinese lifestyle products, the Expo served as a vibrant showcase of global consumer trends.

On this international stage, Moutai stood out as a symbol of Eastern elegance. Under the theme “Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life,” the brand spotlighted the cultural significance of Baijiu, China’s traditional liquor, as a bridge for connection and shared experiences.

This year, Moutai’s pavilion featured a unique color called “Jiangsha Red,” a soft pink tone that added a gentle, classical atmosphere. Moutai introduces a traditional Chinese color each year—deeply rooted in history—as a medium for expressing the aesthetics and spirit of Chinese culture to the world.

Moutai is defined not only by its intricate brewing techniques and long-standing tradition, but also by its values: respect for nature, reverence for people, and integrity. The brand embraces the philosophy of taking things slow—preserving craftsmanship, honoring heritage, and fostering human connection.

For Moutai, a truly great product is not about the price tag, but the dedication and willingness to share life’s beauty with the world.

From the banks of the Chishui River in Renhuai, Guizhou Province, to global recognition at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition over a century ago, Moutai has grown into a famous symbol of Chinese culture abroad.

Since entering overseas markets in 1954, Moutai has reached 66 countries and regions. In 2024, its export revenue exceeded USD 690 million for the first time, setting a new record.

This milestone reflects the rising global recognition of Chinese liquor, with Moutai emerging as a true icon among Chinese brands going global.