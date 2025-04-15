Monroe Capital Supports Post Road Group’s Archtop Fiber

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the closing of a senior credit facility to support the growth of Archtop Fiber (“Archtop”) by Post Road Group.

Based in Kingston, New York, Archtop is a provider of multi-gig, 100%-fiber internet and phone service to residential and business customers across the Northeast. Since early 2024, Archtop has launched service in Kingston, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Hudson, Warwick, and Woodstock, New York and Vernon, New Jersey. The company plans to continue serving underserved communities and further expand its cutting-edge service offerings and geographic footprint in the Northeast.

"The Archtop platform is a major catalyst for digital transformation on the East Coast. Monroe's Alternative Credit Solutions team is proud to complete another deal with Post Road Group and support the Archtop team," said Kyle Asher, Managing Director & Co-Head, Alternative Credit Solutions of Monroe.

This transaction is representative of Monroe’s growing digital infrastructure finance practice within the Alternative Credit Solutions Group. In 2024, the Alternative Credit Solutions Group closed over 19 debt and equity transactions. The team has a broad investment mandate, flexible capital and prides itself not only on its “bottoms up” expertise but also on its ability to move quickly and efficiently and provide confidence of execution on complex transactions. Since its founding in 2004, the firm has been investing in asset-based transactions with attractive collateral, as well as cash flow and enterprise value-based loans.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 11 locations throughout the United States, Asia and Australia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2024 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Inc.’s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.