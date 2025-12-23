Monroe Capital Supports InTandem Capital Partners’ Investment in The Phia Group

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as joint lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the investment in The Phia Group (“Phia”) by private equity sponsor InTandem Capital Partners.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Canton, MA, Phia empowers health benefit plans and sponsors through consulting, cost containment, and plan management services. Phia reduces the cost of health benefits and improves access to quality care through innovative technologies, legal expertise, and focused, flexible customer service.

