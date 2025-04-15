Moyà and Blake Join Philippoussis as Legends Team Cup Captains Ahead of Historic Draft

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Legends Team Cup today announced that Carlos Moyà, French Open winner, long-time coach of Rafael Nadal, and former world No. 1, and James Blake, former world No. 4 and current Tournament Director of the Miami Open, will join Davis Cup legend Mark Philippoussis to complete a powerhouse trio of captains for the inaugural 2025 season.

The Legends Team Cup, of which Björn Borg is a patron, is a global tennis series that brings together some of the most iconic names in tennis, offering them competitive opportunities after their careers on the ATP tour, with a $12 million prize pool. This fast-paced team format will deliver world-class action in a seasonal tour to fans across six cities spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

The announcement comes ahead of the inaugural draft which takes place behind closed doors later this month and will see captains select from a pool of legendary tennis alumni using a snake format (1-2-3 then 3-2-1), building rosters with strategic intent and balance. Each captain will take it in turns to pick a player until there are three teams of five players each.

Once selected, each team will compete in two of three events with both the Summer Sessions and Champions Sessions, adding a tactical layer to the calendar. The Summer Sessions unfold across St. Barth (June 12-14), New York (July 16-18), and the Swiss Winter Capital (August 14-16), and the Champions Sessions are yet to be announced.

Post-draft, Carlos Moyà, James Blake, and Mark Philippoussis will select their matchups for each individual event. Each captain's choice is pivotal in shaping their team's journey, blending tennis management, strategy, and flair to reach the goal of winning the Björn Borg Trophy.

Carlos Moyà said “I am happy to announce that I will be one of three team captains for the Legends Team Cup. I love the format, it’s fresh, every point counts, and it being the Björn Borg Trophy makes it very special. Björn has always been a legend to me, and I am very proud to start the journey and lead my team.”

“Tennis is an individual sport by nature, but team formats like this change everything,” said James Blake. “You’re not just playing for yourself, you’re playing for your captain, your teammates. I have seen how elite competition is built from the ground up, and the Legends Team Cup gives us a platform to compete with purpose again.”

The Legends Team Cup features an impressive lineup of players, each bringing their unique skills and competitive spirit to the event. The total roster includes seasoned veterans and Major winners, such as Dominic Thiem, Diego Schwartzman, Fernando Verdasco, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Sam Query, Marcos Baghdatis, Mike Bryan, Bob Bryan, Tommy Haas, David Ferrer, Radek Štěpánek, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Tommy Robredo, and Feliciano López.

The short 45-minute max match set up ensures competitive battles between the players. Spectators will witness rivalries reignited and top-level competition from some of the most popular tennis legends to play the sport.

For more information on the concept, tour, draft, partnerships and history, please visit the website: https://legendsteamcup.com/