Simon Media & Experiences Teams Up with Adentro to Connect Retail Brands with Simon® Mall Shoppers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adentro, the leading guest marketing solution for the restaurant, food and beverage, hospitality, and retail industries, announced a collaboration with Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations. Adentro will empower a segment of Simon Media & Experiences' retail media arm to curate and target audiences using exclusive first-party Simon anonymized data generated from on-site Wi-Fi engagement. This alliance enables brands and retailers to create a unified shopping experience for consumers across physical and digital touchpoints, fostering personalized experiences and consistent engagement, thus enhancing customer conversion and loyalty.

Retail is dramatically evolving from pure brick-and-mortar stores to the more integrated, omnichannel approach that defines today’s connected commerce market. Brands are increasingly investing in connected commerce, with US spending expected to exceed $112 billion in 2025, fueled by retail media network (RMN) spending growth. By integrating digital and physical channels, connected commerce delivers on consumer expectations for seamless, personalized journeys while unlocking new opportunities for marketers to engage, convert, and retain customers.

"We are excited to support the Simon Media & Experiences team to help retail brands optimize their omnichannel campaigns to drive measurable commerce outcomes," said Ben Matlin, CEO at Adentro. "Our technology will equip omnichannel retail brands and agencies to maximize their investments across Simon’s properties and identify opportunities for growth in the ever-evolving retail landscape."

Simon Media & Experiences is leveraging Adentro’s omnichannel retail marketing platform and network to provide location-based intelligence for retail brands across Simon properties. This will allow retail brands and their agencies to curate and optimize high-intent shopping audiences for targeted display, social media, and CTV campaigns. Retail brands and agencies can also plan, activate, and report on their ad campaigns in real-time and with closed-loop reporting via Adentro’s retail marketing platform for a seamless experience that drives performance across the Simon shopper journey.

"Simon Media & Experiences is thrilled to be working with Adentro, an industry leader with extensive experience building in-store retail media networks, to help connect retail advertisers with our engaged and loyal shopper base," said Chip Harding, executive vice president of Simon Media & Experiences. "Through this collaboration, our retailers and brands will be able to reach and engage with Simon shoppers both in the mall and online to create a cohesive and personalized shopping journey, increasing visibility and driving them to their physical stores and websites.”

The Adentro technology utilizes secure OpenRoaming™ profiles on consumers’ mobile devices, provided by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), a global organization connecting people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Its mission is to enable collaboration among service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators, and organizations to achieve this vision. “By enabling advanced location-based intelligence, Adentro’s support for OpenRoaming enhances the curated first-party data from Simon, driving sales and supporting business growth for retail brands. This innovative approach highlights how Adentro’s technology can foster retail innovation, refine communication strategies, and elevate the shopping experience, setting a new industry benchmark,” said Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance.

Adentro’s alliance with Simon Media & Experiences signifies an expansion of its growing network of industry collaborations, which includes leaders such as Experian, LiveRamp, Adobe, and Cisco. Through these relationships, Adentro continues to enhance its Wi-Fi-powered omnichannel retail marketing platform and network, which is integrated into Simon’s Guest Wi-Fi experiences for its customers’ brick-and-mortar businesses.

About Adentro

Adentro is the leading people-based marketing solution for the omnichannel retail, restaurant, and hospitality industry. At the core of Adentro’s platform is its proprietary, first-party consumer identity graph of over 100 million enriched profiles informed by its extensive network of Wi-Fi beacons and POS software integrations in 6,000+ customer locations across North America. Adentro’s software powers the Guest Wi-Fi experience of its customers’ brick-and-mortar locations, enabling the collection of first-party, opt-in consumer data and tracking their in-store visits and online behaviors to acquire customers, retain them, and scale brand loyalty and growth.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, and entertainment mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.