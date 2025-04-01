MANSCAPED® Launches the TCS Ball Hero Bundle in Support of Testicular Cancer Awareness

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company, is known for its superior collection of grooming products and ingenious marketing. But for the past five years, the brand has also been dedicated to a cause that directly impacts its community – raising awareness for testicular cancer and educating men on the importance of self-checks. This April marks five years partnering with the Testicular Cancer Society (TCS) and, in honor of this milestone, the launch of their most meaningful bundle yet.

Today, MANSCAPED and TCS debut The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra TCS Special Edition and Boxers 2.0 TCS – Flauge, available individually or as part of the TCS Ball Hero Bundle. Accented with a purposeful purple palette, the official color for testicular cancer awareness, this trimmer-boxers duo serves as a constant reminder for men to stay on top of their below-the-waist health. As part of this cause and in recognition of Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, MANSCAPED is donating $50,000 to TCS to further the non-profit organization’s mission to generate awareness, fight the disease, and save lives around the world.

“Five years ago, Mike Craycraft and I formed this partnership with the goal of raising awareness about testicular cancer and highlighting the importance of self-screening and early detection,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “As the brand that founded groin care, we felt uniquely positioned to champion testicular health and support this incredible cause.”

“In 2006, I was diagnosed with testicular cancer, and in that moment, my world was turned upside down,” said Mike Craycraft, Founder of Testicular Cancer Society. “What began as a personal battle became a mission – to ensure no man faces this journey alone. MANSCAPED has been an invaluable ally, using its extensive platform to amplify awareness and action. I’m so grateful to Paul and the team for their dedication to our cause and the men we serve.”

Designed by MANSCAPED’s in-house Product Development and Creative teams specifically for this important cause, these special edition products feature co-branded TCS packaging and include educational inserts on how to perform a self-check for testicular cancer. The Boxers 2.0 TCS – Flauge include a hidden reminder to “Check Your Balls,” along with MANSCAPED’s signature The Jewel Pouch®, micromodal fabric with anti-chafing, flatlock seams, and moisture-wicking properties. The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra TCS Special Edition includes a purple power status indicator light, purple blade combs, and a custom TCS travel case, while retaining all the features customers already know and love: interchangeable SkinSafe®* foil and trimmer blade heads, waterproof functionality**, a dual-tone LED spotlight, wireless charging, and more.

Available now in the United States and Canada, The TCS Ball Hero Bundle is priced at $119.99 USD and $159.99 CAD. Customers can also purchase The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra TCS Special Edition for $109.99 USD and $149.99 CAD and Boxers 2.0 TCS - Flauge for $34.99 USD and $39.99 CAD, exclusively on manscaped.com.

*SkinSafe® technology does not guarantee cut protection.

** IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over twelve million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, CVS, Best Buy, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.