SenseNet and Juvare Partner to Enhance Wildfire Detection and Response Capabilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SenseNet, a leading provider of the most comprehensive, rapid wildfire detection solution on the market, and Juvare, a leading software solutions provider for emergency management and public safety, announced a strategic partnership today that will revolutionize wildfire early detection, management and response.

The partnership combines SenseNet’s advanced technology integrating wildfire detection sensors and real-time monitoring capabilities, with Juvare’s comprehensive emergency management software solutions, to provide first responders, agencies, and municipalities with the tools they need to act faster and more effectively when wildfires strike.

"At SenseNet, we are committed to developing advanced technologies that help communities respond to wildfire threats with greater precision and speed," said Hamed Noori, CEO of SenseNet. "Our partnership with Juvare will enable us to provide agencies and first responders with an integrated solution that not only detects wildfires in their earliest stages but also enhances their ability to respond to and manage these crises effectively."

By integrating SenseNet’s early wildfire detection systems with Juvare’s robust incident management platform, this partnership will streamline communication and coordination between agencies, enhance situational awareness, and improve overall response times. The combined solution will enable officials to identify potential wildfire threats earlier, assess the situation in real time, and deploy resources more efficiently to protect people, property, and the environment.

"Wildfires have become an increasingly significant threat worldwide, and having the right technology to detect, monitor, and manage these disasters is crucial to saving lives and mitigating damage," said Rajib Roy, CEO of Juvare. "We are thrilled to partner with SenseNet to offer a solution that will provide a critical advantage for agencies tasked with responding to wildfires."

To date, Juvare’s platform has supported over 500,000 emergency response incidents globally, helping to manage complex emergency situations. The addition of SenseNet’s wildfire detection systems will bring even more powerful, data-driven insights to Juvare’s existing suite of products.

The SenseNet / Juvare strategic partnership will provide:

Real-time Wildfire Detection : SenseNet’s advanced sensors provide detection of wildfires within minutes, enabling agencies to respond to, and assess threats faster.

Improved Decision Making : The integration with Juvare's software platform allows for efficient decision-making and deployment of resources.

Enhanced Collaboration : Agencies, first responders, and other stakeholders will benefit from seamless communication and data sharing through the combined system.

Early Warning Systems : With earlier detection of wildfires, communities can be alerted and evacuated with more time to spare, reducing risk to life and property.

“This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter in wildfire management, with both companies committed to advancing their technologies to meet the growing challenges posed by wildfires. Together, SenseNet and Juvare will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to better equip communities, organizations, and first responders with the tools they need to protect lives and the environment,” said Noori.

About SenseNet:

Founded in 2019, SenseNet provides the most advanced and comprehensive solution for early wildfire detection, safeguarding communities, critical infrastructure, nature and the environment from wildfire. Powered by a unique combination of proprietary technology integrating advanced ground sensors, cameras, satellite data, and an AI-powered monitoring system, first responders are immediately notified of wildfires and have access to real-time data. The breadth of information provided by SenseNet’s integrated solution provides affordable, efficient and advanced detection and management technology to agencies, first responders and municipalities, enabling leadership in fire management to protect the lives and homes of residents and safeguard valuable community assets. For more information, visit www.sensenet.ca

About Juvare:

Juvare is a global leader in emergency management software, providing mission-critical solutions for incident response, public safety, and emergency management. Juvare's platforms enable organizations to respond to emergencies quickly and effectively, improving coordination, communication, and overall response efforts. For more information, visit www.juvare.com