Revvity Broadens Relationship with Genomics England to Advance Genomics in the UK

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today announced an expansion of its work with Genomics England that leverages both organizations' expertise and resources to advance critical genomic initiatives across the United Kingdom. Building on the parties’ long and productive work history, this advanced collaboration is dedicated to accelerating Genomics England’s renowned research programs, supporting diverse areas in genomics, and fostering talent in innovative healthcare fields.

A cornerstone of the collaboration is the Generation Study, a world-leading study led by Genomics England, in partnership with the National Health Service, that aims to screen up to 100,000 newborns for 200 rare genetic conditions in England. In the study, which launched earlier this year, Revvity’s Omics laboratory in Manchester, UK will work with Genomics England to advance the early detection of genetic conditions in newborns. Utilizing the chemagic 360™ instrument, Revvity’s team will extract DNA from cord blood samples collected from newborns across England.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to expand our relationship with Genomics England to make a greater impact in saving the lives of babies with this new project,” said Dr. Madhuri Hegde, Revvity’s senior vice president and chief scientific officer. “Additionally, the choice of Manchester reflects a deliberate commitment to broadening the UK's talent base across the region and to help spread skills in clinical grade molecular genomics.”

Dr. Ellen Thomas, chief medical officer at Genomics England, said, “This partnership is an important contributor to our goal of researching earlier diagnosis and intervention for rare genetic conditions in newborns. By uniting Genomics England’s research expertise with Revvity’s advanced laboratory capabilities, we are proud to reinforce our commitment to advancing genomics research.”

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2023 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

About Genomics England

Genomics England is a global leader in enabling genomic medicine and research, focused on creating a world where everyone benefits from genomic healthcare. Building on the 100,000 Genomes Project, we support the NHS’s world-first national whole genome sequencing service and run the growing National Genomic Research Library, alongside delivering numerous major genomics initiatives. By connecting research and clinical care at national scale, we enable immediate healthcare benefits and advances for the future.