Viant Launches Certified Partner Program

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) today announced the launch of its Certified Partner Program, featuring initial collaborations with five premier companies to drive elevated data performance, fidelity and transparency within its Demand-Side Platform (DSP). This initiative underscores Viant's commitment to delivering top-tier targeting and measurement solutions for advertisers, leveraging its expertise in identity resolution through the Viant Household ID™ to enhance omnichannel performance, with a focus on Connected TV (CTV).

The Certified Partner Program serves as a way to directly access the advanced capabilities of leading data and measurement partners within the Viant DSP. The launch partners for the program include industry innovators Adstra, Circana, Experian, TransUnion and Wiland. Each partner was selected based on their alignment with Viant’s pillars of data fidelity, interoperability, privacy compliance and customer-first approaches, as well as existing advertiser demand.

“By collaborating with industry leaders who share our commitment to data quality, we can offer advertisers a more refined and effective approach to targeting and measurement, particularly in the rapidly evolving landscape of CTV,” said Tom Wolfe, SVP of Business Development at Viant Technology. “The Certified Partner Program represents a significant step forward in Viant's effort to deliver superior campaign performance and advanced analytics.”

Insights from Circana’s Customer Optimization Advanced Report, one of Viant’s Certified Partners, demonstrate the significant value added and measured by these partnerships. In the first half of 2024, clients who integrated CTV into their campaigns were able to drive and measure a conversion rate of 12.89%, outperforming non-CTV campaigns, which averaged 2.5%.

“We’re proud to be selected as an inaugural partner in Viant’s Certified Partner Program, which recognizes the value of our purchase-based audiences and measurement capabilities,” said Amy Marentic, President of Global Solutions at Circana. “As a leading provider of retailer membership loyalty program data, our deterministic conversion reporting helps validate, optimize and measure the impact of integrated marketing efforts. Specifically, our data underscores the role of CTV in driving success as a powerful full-funnel solution.”

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leader in AI-powered programmatic advertising, dedicated to driving innovation in digital marketing. Our omnichannel platform built for CTV allows marketers to plan, execute and measure their campaigns with unmatched precision and efficiency. With the launch of ViantAI, Viant is building the future of fully autonomous advertising solutions, empowering advertisers to achieve their boldest goals. Viant was recently awarded Best Demand-Side Platform by MarTech Breakthrough, Great Place to Work® certification and received the Business Intelligence Group’s Innovation award for AI Advancements.