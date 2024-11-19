Rockwell Medical Expands Distribution in the Philippines

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that the Company entered into a distribution agreement with Nephro Group Dialysis Centers ("Nephro Group"), the largest dialysis provider in the Philippines. Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Medical will be the exclusive supplier of all dry hemodialysis concentrates products, including its CitraPure® Acid and RenalPure® Bicarbonate, to Nephro Group.

"Nephro Group was founded in 1995 with the vision to provide all Filipinos high quality, accessible, and affordable hemodialysis services," said Paul S. Jochico, Founder of Nephro Group. "Fast forward to today and Nephro Group is the largest dialysis provider in the Philippines. It is critical for us to have a partner that is reliable and provides the highest quality hemodialysis products. We found that and more in Rockwell Medical."

Rockwell Medical's international distribution capabilities continue to grow. The Company currently sells its hemodialysis concentrates products in over 30 countries throughout North America, South America, Asia and Africa.

"Rockwell Medical continues to build upon its long-standing reputation for reliability, quality, and excellent customer service," said Tim Chole, Chief Commercial Officer at Rockwell Medical. "We are excited to further increase our international reach as Nephro Group's primary hemodialysis concentrates supplier knowing that our products will provide a positive impact on the lives of more hemodialysis patients with end-stage kidney disease."

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023 and 2024 and named Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & ProductionTM in 2024, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," “are determined,” “are on track,” “are resolute in our vision,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.