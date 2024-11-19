Lacoste UK Drives Excellent Results With EDITED

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDITED™, the leading global retail intelligence platform, is thrilled to report excellent results from its ongoing partnership with Lacoste UK.

As Lacoste shifted to a more customer-focused approach, it needed support moving from manual to automated data-driven processes in its pricing and assortment categories.

“The market moves really fast, but the consumers’ decision-making is even faster these days. We introduced EDITED at Lacoste to increase our speed to data and create more of a customer focus,” says Matt Blackmore, Senior Director of Merchandising, Supply Chain, and Operations (UK & Ireland) at Lacoste.

Using EDITED’s data, Lacoste made an informed decision to decrease prices in one of its key categories, leading to the category's size tripling season over season.

Additionally, the brand has seen remarkable growth in its leather goods category. Prior to EDITED, this category had a small market share, and the team had difficulty breaking into the marketplace. Using EDITED, however, Lacoste had data to support what worked in terms of shape, product, color, and pricing structure, leading to the development of a specific range for the UK. Overnight, Lacoste transformed a category with minimal market share into a growing business for the company with substantial market share.

Blackmore concluded, “EDITED gave us a cross-functional omnichannel tool that is fully integrated across the business, from briefing to promotional strategy. This has given us a competitive edge, enabling our team to have a more enriched decision-making process and, ultimately, stay one step ahead of the competition.”

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world’s leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world’s most successful brands and retailers use EDITED’s platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.